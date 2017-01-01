Angelina Jolie slams Donald Trump’s travel ban in New York Times article

After recently avoiding the spotlight, following her split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reappears in the media to raise a voice against Trump’s recent refugee ban.

Lisa Hannigan, Ryan Adams, D.R.A.M., Future Island, Father John Misty & Blondie star in Free Music Friday

We're also hitting you up with some And So I Watch You From Afar, Gallant & Microchip Terror

Kylie Minogue Calls Off Wedding Plans

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue has dramatically ended her engagement to British actor Joshua Sasse... only days after she publicly confessed her love for him on ITV's 'This Morning' breakfast show.

Watch James Blunt's New Music Video

James Blunt has just released the video for his new single ‘Love Me Better’, which is taken from his fifth studio album due out in March.

Listen To Depeche Mode’s New Single

Depeche Mode’s new single ‘Where’s The Revolution’, which is inspired by current world events, is released today. It’s taken from their eagerly anticipated album, ‘Spirit’, which is out on 17 March.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon & Other Fun Runs Announced For Dublin Summer Event

The fifth annual Affidea Rock ‘n’ Roll Dublin Half Marathon – one of Ireland’s largest running events, which saw a record number of entries last year – will return to the streets of Dublin's city centre on 12/13 of August, it was confirmed yesterday at a media launch attended by radio DJ Louise McSharry and Olympics hero Thomas Barr.

Robbie Henshaw stars on the cover of the new Hot Press!

The Six Nations, Leinster and the Lions are all discussed in a major interview...

Beyoncé Announces She's Pregnant With Twins!

Beyoncé took to Instagram last night to happily announce to the world that she is "blessed" to be pregnant... with twins.

Paul McCartney Unveils Rare Demo Recorded With Elvis Costello

Paul McCartney fans will no doubt be pleased to learn that a previously unheard song recorded by the ex-Beatles star with Elvis Costello has just been uploaded onto social media. The demo, which is entitled ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’, was recorded during the sessions for the ‘Flowers in the Dirt’ album back in 1989.

In the new Hot Press: An exclusive interview with author John Boyne

In a wide-ranging and powerful exclusive interview in Hot Press (out tomorrow Thursday 2, February), one of Ireland’s most celebrated authors, John Boyne opens up about his battle with depression and how he grappled in the past with suicidal thoughts. And he speaks on-the-record, for the first time, about the breakdown of his civil partnership after 11 years together.

Sebastian Barry Wins Costa Book of the Year Award

Irish author Sebastian Barry made history last night by becoming the first ever writer to win the prestigious Costa Book of the Year award on two occasions.

Win A Pair Of Tickets To We Cut Corners

Frightened Rabbit & Guests

Feb 05 - Feb 05: The Academy

Ed Sheehan Keeps Little Mix At Bay in Irish Chart Battle

His Dublin gigs are sold out – and he is back with two albums in the top five. Make no mistake: in Ireland, Ed Sheeran is one of the most popular artists of all time... Ed Sheeran has fought ...

Ed Sheeran Keeps Control of Irish Singles Charts

Suffolks' finest stays at number one for the fourth week running with new single 'The Shape of You'. Ed Sheeran makes clear that he's going absolutely nowhere as he tops the Irish Singles ...

Ed Sheeran urges fans to avoid ticket touts

Ed Sheeran doesn't want his fans to engage with ticket touts which re-sell tickets for his upcoming concerts for higher prices after they are sold out on official providers. Tickets ...

Six Nations: Robbie Henshaw on Ireland's chances this year

Ahead of Ireland's first Six Nations international with Scotland tomorrow, we chatted to Robbie Henshaw about the nation's prospects for the competition. Speaking from the sofa ...

MusicCork Industry Convention Launches at Cork Opera House

Hot Press headed Leeside for the official launch of the Music Cork Convention. The speculation surrounding the upcoming MusicCork event in the southern capital was answered last ...

The Heartbreak Kid - An Interview with spoken word poet Emmet Kirwan

Poet Emmet Kirwan’s viral hit ‘Heartbreak’ is a powerful comment on the struggles faced by working class Irish women. Taking social media ...

Eamonn McCann: The North and Abortion

A recent case once again highlights NI's repressive abortion laws. Plus an inside view on the dramatic upheavals at Stormont. The hypocrisy of the Northern authorities in relation ...

Film Review: Loving

Ruth Negga shines in dignified drama about love and race. In Jeff Nichols’ film, Loving is both a verb and a noun. Joel Edgerton and Oscar-nominated Ruth Negga play Richard and Mildred ...

LISTEN: Warsaw Radio drops new single 'After Eve'

Along with their new music, the band also announced upcoming tour dates for the UK and Ireland. The Irish folk band Warsaw Radio returns in 2017 as they launch their new single ‘After ...

Mel C adds Dublin and Belfast dates to her tour

The former Spice Girl will play two shows in April. With her seventh album Version Of Me released on her own Red Girl Records label in October 2016, Melanie C has announced a run ...

Kings of Leon are coming to the 3Arena

Multi-platinum selling rock band Kings Of Leon have announced a Dublin date at 3Arena this July with very special guests are Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Since their debut ...

Here's what's coming to Netflix in February

Your trailer-by-trailer guide to the new Netflix arrivals. February 3 Santa Clarita Diet Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are happily married ...

BBC Three Acquires RTÉ2 series Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope

RTÉ2's comedy-drama Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope written by acclaimed screenwriter Stefanie Preissner, has been acquired by the British ...

Bulmers Live adds Hot House Flowers and The Riptide Movement to its summer series

Bulmers Live at Leopardstown have announced two more Irish acts as part of its 2017 summer series. Having previously announced that Something ...

Watch: Exclusive clip and featurette from Hidden Figures

It's already being hailed as the film of the year, and won the Best Ensemble Award at this week's Screen Actor's Guild Awards. The hit historical ...

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood will score new Daniel Day-Lewis film

Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Day-Lewis and Jonny Greenwood, the triumvirate who worked together for 2007's incredible There Will Be Blood, ...

Ex-Social Democrat Stephen Donnelly joins Fianna Fáil

It is understood that the Wicklow TD will join the front benches of the Dail's opposition party, just five months after quitting the Social Democrats. Stephen Donnelly, the Independent ...

Orbital confirmed as first weekend headliner for Forbidden Fruit

Having already announced that Bon Iver would curate the stage show at the festival's Monday night, Orbital have now been confirmed as the second ...

LISTEN: London Grammar unveil their second new song of the year

'Big Picture' comes exactly a month after the band released 'Rooting For You', their first original music in three years. The stunning video which ...

Republic of Telly axed after 15 seasons

RTE has cancelled the comedy show Republic of Telly after eight years and 15 seasons. In a statement, released yesterday afternoon, the state broadcaster confirmed that ...

The Rolling Stones are tipped to headline Croke Park this summer

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the defiant rockers will play a headline show at Croker this summer, following U2 ad Coldplay's sell-out gigs. ...

LISTEN: Blondie release new single 'Fun' as band announce new album Pollinator

Blondie will release their first album in three years this May, wit new single 'Fun' being released today. Pollinator, which is out on May ...

Choice Music Prize Song of the Year 2016 Shortlist Announcement

The shortlist for this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Irish Song of the Year 2016, in association with IMRO & IRMA, was announced today on RTÉ ...

Hot Press Wedding Special: Wedding Photography

As part of our Wedding Feature in the first Hot Press issue of the year, we bring you our pick of Ireland's finest wedding photographers: Jimmy Kilgallen. Sligo-based photographer ...

Colin Farrell in talks to star with Denzel Washington in upcoming thriller

Colin Farrell is in talks to join Denzel Washington in the upcoming thriller Inner City. Washington plays a lawyer who is recruited by a ...

Future Islands announce new album, share a taster of the first single

Ahead of their show at Iveagh Gardens on July 6, Future Islands have announced the release of their fifth studio album, The Far Field, on ...

Mary Robinson speaks out against 'bully' Trump

Mary Robinson has joined the chorus of senior international voices condemning Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East. Speaking ...

Last minute deal keeps Discovery Channel on air in Ireland

Sky have reached a deal that will allow Discovery to keep its channels on air in Ireland. The last-minute deal was struck last night. Several Discovery channels were set to disappear ...

Sopranos star Frank Pellegrino has died

The actor, who played FBI Chief Frank Cubitoso on the hit HBO series, has passed away at the age of 72. The actor, who had a support role on The Sopranos from 1999 to 2004, died on Tuesday ...

Eurovision 2017 Draw: Bad News For Ireland

Ireland has got the tougher of the two heats for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, in May. But first, we have to pick the song that Hometown's Brendan Murray will sing... The draw ...

Saoirse Ronan to star in film adaptation of Sweetness in the Belly

Brooklyn star Saoirse Ronan has earned the leading role in the film adaptation of Camilla Gibb's novel. After her Oscar nomination for ...

Bob Dylan's first three-disc album to be released in March

Bob Dylan's first three-disc album collection will be released in March, featuring 30 new recordings. Each disc will stand as a complete sequence, as these three separate albums ...

Grammys 2017: Who's performing and who's boycotting the Awards

With Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West reportedly planning on boycotting the 59th Grammy Awards, we bring you the full list of who'll be performing ...

Conor McGregor responds to Game of Thrones cameo rumours

Conor McGregor has shut down rumours that he will make a cameo appearance on Game of Thrones, stating that he he's not trying to be in show ...

From the archives: Wee Will Rock You - An Interview with Darren Thornton

A Date for Mad Mary will be available on DVD and On Demand this Friday, revisit the Hot Press interview with director Darren Thornton ...

Peter Capaldi announces that the coming Doctor Who season will be his last

In yesterdays interview with BBC Radio 2 the Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi revealed that he will leave the series after the upcoming ...

HOT FOR 2017: International TV dramas to watch in the year ahead

As part of the Hot Press ‘Hot for 2017’ special, here’s our run-down of the best international drama to watch out for in the months to come. ...

HOT FOR 2017: The top 10 books to look out for this year

From exciting Irish debuts to new releases by international heavy hitters such as Martin Amis, Paul Auster and Joyce Carol Oates, 2017 will be a big year for literary fiction. Olaf ...

Album Review: Alive!, Mik Artistik's Ego Trip

UK art rocker struts his stuff. Leeds art-rocker Mik Artistik is one of the more inventive minds at work on the UK indie scene, and his imaginative approach is showcased to wonderful ...

LISTEN: Four Tet creates playlist of music from Trump's banned countries

London producer Kieran Hebden, a.k.a. Four Tet, shared the playlist yesterday, featuring songs by artists from the seven countries banned from ...

Saint Sister Live at The National Concert Hall

Following on from their stunning performance at Dublin’s Christchurch last year, Saint Sister make their highly anticipated return to the live circuit this June for their biggest ...

Set photos give first glimpse into Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day Lewis' London fashion film

The reunion of the masterful, three-time Oscar-winning actor and the critically acclaimed director will be the first since There Will Be Blood ...

Prince's catalogue of music to hit all streaming services on February 12

"The switch gets turned on for everybody during the Grammys" Following rumours and

WATCH: Lisa Hannigan releases video for 'Undertow'

Lisa Hannigan has today released the video for 'Undertow', the latest single from her new album At Swim. Helped by The National's Aaron Dessner, Lisa Hannigan brought out ...

Springsteen speaks out against Trump's Muslim ban

At his concert in Adelaide, Springsteen added his voice to the many who have been speaking out against Trump's muslim ban and restrictions on immigration. Springsteen took to twitter ...

Purple billboards suggest that Prince's music is heading back to Spotify

Ahead of the Grammy Awards ceremony, where a major tribute to Prince has been planned, purple Spotify billboards seem to suggest that the late singer's ...

Ed Sheeran announces pre-sale for U.K and Irish tour

Ed Sheeran will be touring Ireland and the U.K this spring. The first round of tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 31, at 10 am, through Sheeran's website at the link below. The world ...

#DeleteUber: Why users delete the app as a protest against Trump

Since Sunday hundreds of Uber users deleted the app from their phones or closed their accounts after the driving company didn’t take part in the ...

Chris Haze set to release new EP We Are One next month

The Galway musician is gearing up to release a five song EP which will feature his acclaimed singles 'Let Us Be Heroes' and 'I'll Run'. With his music ...

WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch cameos in new single from Elbow

Ahead of their feature in next week's issue of Hot Press, watch the visuals for Elbow's new single 'Gentle Storm' from their upcoming album Little Fictions. A recreation ...

SAG Awards 2017: Stranger Things, Hidden Figures win big

Last night at the Screen Actors Guild awards, winners took the opportunity to speak out against the Trump Administration. The Screen Actors Guild ...

The 1975 will play two shows in Ireland this summer

The Manchester indie rockers will headline at Belsonic in Belfast and Malahide Castle in Dublin this June. The 1975 will return to these shores having thrilled the crowd at Electric ...

Mulholland Drive: Interview with fashion designer Fintan Mulholland

Fashion designer Fintan Mulholland hails from Co. Monaghan, has a studio in Belfast, and from what we can tell, is set to become an international ...

The Answer announce new single and UK & Ireland tour

Following the recent success of their much heralded and critically acclaimed studio album Solas, The Answer are pleased to announce the first radio single from that record, ...

The Hot Press Interview with Stephen Donnelly

With no background in politics, and a paltry five weeks to canvass, he was first elected to the Dáil in 2011 as an Independent. Since then, he co-founded and then left the Social Democratic ...

Fashion: Pretty in Pink

It’s time to bid adieu to seasonal gloom with a generous helping of flamboyant colour. By Roe McDermott The New Year is upon is and it’s time to ditch the doom and gloom of 2016 – ...

HOT FOR 2017: International acts looking to break through this year

Our final day of rounding up the international acts most hotly tipped to succeed in 2017. MAGGIE ROGERS Helen of Troy he ain’t, but Pharrell ...

Watch: Ed Sheeran releases video for "Shape of You"

The club isn't the best place to find a lover, but the boxing gym's where it's at. Ed Sheeran has released the new video for "Shape of You," and it's the five minute-long action romance ...

Making a Murderer season 2 is set to come later this year

While a second season of the Netflix documentary Making a Murderer was already confirmed in 2016, no actual release date has been announced ...

DOWNLOAD: Lisa Hannigan's Live In Philadelphia EP

You can name your price for this gorgeous four-tracker... Easing the Monday blues somewhat is Live In Philadelphia, a four-track name your price offering from Lisa Hannigan. In ...

Innovative guitarist Preston Reed heading to The Grand Social

Widely considered one of the best guitarists in the world for his two-handed playing style and integration of percussive techniques, Preston ...

Gavin James to play show at historic King John's Castle in Limerick

The announcement came this morning and makes Gavin James the second act lined up to play at Munster's newest music venue in 2017. The Dublin musician ...

The 1975, The Chainsmokers and Cream Classical Live are heading to Belsonic this summer

The 1975, The Chainsmokers and Cream Classical have all been confirmed for the June gigs at Belfast’s Ormeau Park. They'll join Jess Glynne and ...

Dream pop band The Radio Dept are coming to Dublin

The Swedish group will headline Whelans, Dublin on April 19. Back in October , The Radio Dept released their 4th full-length album Running Out of Love - an album life in Sweden ...

Dublin's first Alternative Cello Festival will take place next month

The inaugural "Spike" Cello Festival is a three-day programme of cello-related events taking place from February 10 to 12 2017 in various venues ...

John Legend Opposes Travel Ban on Muslims and Slams Donald Trump

The US singer-songwriter and star of LA LA Land used the platform of the Producers Guild Awards to launch a scathing attack on the presidency of Donald ...

An Evening With John Hurt

Brian Palm, artist and harmonica player with the Mary Stokes Band, pays tribute to the legendary actor, John Hurt, who died this week. I am glad to say that I enjoyed the privilege of ...

Collaboration Revolution

The much-anticipated first Jameson Bow St. Sessions of 2017 went off with a bang as Soulé, Barq and Booka Brass brought endless grooves to The Sugar Club. As part of the long-standing ...

Jameson Bow St. Sessions @ The Sugar Club – January 2017

Film Review: Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson’s war drama proves frustratingly uneven. Mel Gibson is back in the director’s chair – and given his infamous anti-Semitic rants, one could be understandably wary ...

Film Review: Denial

Courtroom drama about Holocaust deniers feels powerfully relevant. In 1996, American academic Deborah Lipstadt and her publisher, Penguin Books, were sued by British Holocaust ...

Paul Weller set to release first ever soundtrack album

For the first time in his long career Paul Weller has recorded a full film score for new release Jawbone. The film’s star (as well as writer and co-producer), the Bafta-nominated ...

Imelda May adds another Dublin date to her tour, releases new single

Her new single, ‘Black Tears,’ is available today. Imelda May has added yet another date to her run of gigs coming up in Dublin this May. She'll ...

George Michael's funeral delayed

The funeral will be delayed until toxicology reports determine whether drug use had a hand in the singer's death. The funeral of George Michael, the iconic pop star who passed away ...

U2's stage designer tells all about the upcoming tour

Willie Williams, the stage designer for U2, told Rolling Stone all about what to expect from Joshua Tree 2017. Willie Williams has been the stage designer for U2 since ...

Donnie Darko director hints plans for a sequel

The director of the cult classic Donnie Darko has been quiet for quite a long time. Over 15 years after the movie premiered on the Sundance Film Festival in 2001, Richard Kelly ...

Russell Brand announces Irish tour

Russell Brand will be heading back to Ireland in the Spring of 2018. As part of his "Russell Brand: Rebirth Tour", the TV personality and comedian-turned-political polemicist will ...

Ennio Morricone will play his last Irish show in September

The world-famous composer will play at the 3Arena this fall. Composer Ennio Morricone will play his final Dublin show this fall, at the 3Arena on Saturday September 23. He is known ...

On Your Marks, Jetset, Go!

They may not feature on the usual travel itinerary, but these off-the-beaten-track locations are among the hottest destinations of 2017. By Eamonn Seoige For Hot Press’ ...

Elbow's Guy Garvey on Trump and Brexit

“It feels like a return to fucking Dickensian values,” says the singer. With the release of Elbow’s seventh studio album Little Fictions imminent, frontman Guy Garvey ...

Elton John To Score The Devil Wears Prada For Broadway

UK's premier pop talent is working on an adaptation of the book and the movie, with Broadway veteran Paul Rudnick Elton John is working on a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada ...

Zachary Quinto to be honoured at Oscar Wilde awards

Zachary Quinto is the latest to join Caitriona Balfe, Glen Hansard, and Martin Short as a recipient at the Oscar Wilde Awards, hosted by JJ Abrams. Actor Zachary Quinto will be honoured ...

Ruth Negga graces the cover of Vanity Fair

The actress from Limerick just received her first Oscar Nomination. The 2017 Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair has arrived, and Irish actress Ruth Negga appeared on the cover this year, ...

Síomha releases stunning video of her brand new track ‘Fly!’

Following the success of her last single, Clare singer, songwriter and guitarist SÍOMHA (pronounced Shee-va), has released a live video of her ...

IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards - date and nominations announced

the ninth IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards will take place on Tuesday 21st February 2017 at Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) HQ in Dublin. ...

BARE in the woods announces House of Pain and Mike Skinner as first headliners

Hip-hop legends House of Pain will play their first Irish show for six years, while The Streets frontman Mike Skinner is also lined up for the festival ...

HOT FOR 2017: Up-and-coming Irish artists looking to make an impact in 2017

Each day this week, we'll be bringing you six rising artists from Ireland who are tipped to make an impact in 2017. PARTICIPANT The ambient alias ...

Ed Sheeran to play back-to-back Dublin 3Arena shows

He'll be showcasing his new album in April... Ed Sheeran will have hundreds of thousands of people gazing longingly at their computer screens at 10am on Thursday February 2 when tickets ...

The first Jameson Bow St. Session of the New Year takes place tonight!

Featuring a mouthwatering line-up of three brilliant young acts, soul supremos Barq and Soulé will hook up with Booka Brass at the Sugar Club this ...

Rubberbandits to headline at The Academy

Following their cameo in Trainspotting 2, Rubberbandits will be taking to the stage in Dublin’s Academy for their first live headline performance on February 4, 2017. ...

Anti-ticket touting legislation expected to sail through Dáil with cross-party support

Speaking exclusively with Hot Press, Fine Gael TD, who created the Bill to clamp down on reselling tickets for higher prices, confirmed ...

First acts confirmed for FM104's The Gig

The Academic, Little Hours & Barq are all confirmed for May's Olympia bash... The first batch of acts have been announced for The Gig, FM104’s annual fundraiser for Help A Dublin ...

Sir The Baptist set for Workman's Club

Hip hop’s holiest lyricist will be making his way to Workman's this April. An internationally known artist signed to Atlantic Records, Sir The Baptist is acknowledged by Forbes, ...

Bitch Falcon Announce details of their first Irish Tour

The three-piece are set to embark on their first tour coinciding with the release of their newest single, “Clutch”. Two years on from an initial explosive emergence, the Dublin-based ...

AVA Festival line-up announced

The AVA Festival and Conference will take place on June 2-3 in Belfast's T13 warehouse at the Titanic Quarter. The line-up includes the likes of Jeff Mills, Marcel Dettmann, Midland, ...

Madonna banned from Texas radio station after Women’s March speech

Following her controversial speech at the Women’s March on Washington, a radio station in Texas announced, that they won’t play any of Madonna’s ...

NEWSFLASH: Al Porter to takeover Today FM lunchtime show

It won't be dull, that's for sure! In a decision that’s come totally out of leftfield, Al Porter is joining Today FM as their new noon to 2.30pm man. He takes over from Dermot & Dave who ...

All Tvvins, Rusangano Family & We Cut Corners among those confirmed for Choice live event

They're sure to feature on Wednesday February 1 when 2fm goes all-Irish again. The line-up for this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event ...

Ride confirm Belfast & Dublin visits

Ethereal shards of noise can be looked forward to in March... The mighty Ride have announced March visits to the Limelight, Belfast (21) and Olympia, Dublin (22). Tickets go on sale ...

Discovery Channel locked in dispute with Sky and NOW TV in Ireland & the UK

The Discovery Channel is urging fans to tweet @SkyHelpTeam in order to stop them being dropped from the Sky and NOW TV platforms in Ireland & the UK. The ...

