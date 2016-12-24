U2 rule-out a second Croke Park show

Sadly for fans who missed out on tickets for July 22's homecoming, Bono & Co. won't be doubling up at Croker... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

U2 rule-out a second Croke Park show

Sadly for fans who missed out on tickets for July 22's homecoming, Bono & Co. won't be doubling up at Croker... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Eurosonic 2017 - Eurosonic 2017, Day 2 - Picture This, Lisa O'Neill, Exmagician, Walking on Cars, Bonzai and Hare Squead

Eurosonic 2017 - Eurosonic 2017, Day 2 - Picture This, Lisa O'Neill, Exmagician, Walking on Cars, Bonzai and Hare Squead. By Kathrin Baumbach

Singer Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out Of Performing At Trump's Inauguration

Broadway star Jennifer Holliday has made a dramatic u-turn and decided not to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s looming inauguration on 20 January. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Fleetwood Mac Duo Working on New Album

Fleetwood Mac stars Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are busily working away on a new album of duets that they plan to release in May, it is understood. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Uproar Prompts Sky To Pull Short Flick About Michael Jackson From Its Schedule

Sky Arts has now decided not to show a controversial short movie in which British actor Joseph Fiennes portrays the King of Pop, following an outcry from both fans and family members of the late Michael Jackson. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

The Coronas & Fangclub manager Jim Lawless interviewed at Eurosonic

By The Hot Press Newsdesk

High living in the low country: Olaf Tyaransen takes you on a tour of Eurosonic

By The Hot Press Newsdesk

WATCH: Cavan it large at Eurosonic with Lisa O'Neill

By The Hot Press Newsdesk

WATCH: Dutch gold as we talk to exmagician in Groningen

By The Hot Press Newsdesk

WATCH: Olaf gets snap happy with Picture This at Eurosonic

By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Villagers, Ed Sheeran, Trent Reznor, Overhead, The Albatross & St. Vincent star in Free Music Friday

The stellar cast also includes Austra, James Cameron, Iggy Pop, Stephen King & Joe Chester... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Exorcist creator William Peter Blatty has passed away

He bequeathes us arguably the greatest horror film of all time... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

WATCH: Trent Reznor & Atticus Rose soundtrack The Vietnam War

The landmark TV documentary series premieres in September. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

LISTEN: Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse collaborate on 'Gold'

It graces the new Matthew McConaughey thriller of the same name... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

LISTEN: New Stephen King podcast

If you're a fan of the Maine man, step this way... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

MUSE NAMED 'HEADLINER OF THE YEAR' AT EUROSONIC'S EUROPEAN FESTIVAL AWARDS

Matt Bellamy & Co. are going to have to extend their mantelpiece again... By Olaf Tyaransen

Here's The Full Track Listing For The Grammy's 2017 Nominees Album

The Recording Academy’s Grammy Recordings and Atlantic Records have revealed the track listing for the 2017 Grammy Nominees album. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Watch The Weeknd's New Music Video

The Canadian R&B star has just released the single 'Party Monster' from his album, 'Starboy'. By

Remembering George Murray

He was a man who knew his music inside out – and then some. But he was also a generous and humorous character, as Brian Palm – harmonica player with the Mary Stokes Band – illustrates in this warm tribute. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Paul McGrath & Elton John pay tribute to Graham Taylor who died today

Football has lost one of its true gentlemen... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

LISTEN: Villagers releases 'Apollo House'

Conor J. has conjured up a beautiful song in support of Home Sweet Home. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Catalan people: David Bowie exhibition comes to Barcelona

Book your Ryanair flights now for May! By The Hot Press Newsdesk

WATCH: Walking On Cars receive EBBA at Eurosonic

The Dingle indie rockers were presented with the award by Jools Holland... By Olaf Tyaransen

Home Sweet Home to accommodate residents elsewhere until Minister Coveney delivers on pledges

A statement has been issued as occupiers leave Apollo House for new locations... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

WATCH: St. Vincent makes her directorial bow with gory horror film

The XX will be scaring you witless in February... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Michael Jackson's Daughter Slams Joseph Fiennes' "Shameful Portrayal" Of Her Dad

Paris Jackson says she's "incredibly offended" and wants to vomit at the thought of the white British actor Joseph Fiennes playing her iconic pop star father. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Charlotte Church Rejects Overtures To Sing For "Tyrant" Donald Trump

Welsh singer Charlotte Church has become the latest high-profile star to turn down the opportunity to perform at US President-elect Donald Trump’s looming inauguration ceremony. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Back To Basics Tour 2017: Barry Jay Hughes, Greg Clifford and Ian N. Brennan

The Irish performers will board on a 3 act acoustic showcase tour around Ireland in February and March. By Jessica Kimy

The RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year nominees have been announced...

Forget the Golden Globes and the Oscars, this is the one that matters... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Barq's Jess Kav looks ahead to this month's Jameson Bow St. Sessions

The latest instalment of Jameson Bow Street Sessions will see Barq team up with urban-electronic musician Soulé and brass supergroup, Booka Brass. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Kodaline man Jason Boland has co-produced the debut Otherkin album

He's also been zooming in on Overhead, The Albatross... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Ed Sheeran reveals album track-listing

Intriguingly, there's a song called 'Galway Girl'... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

2fm switch into all Irish mode ahead of Choice Music Prize shortlist announcement

We'll know who's in the running later on today... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Mrs Brown To Get Her Own BBC Chat Show

Comedian Brendan O’Carroll’s hugely popular character Mrs Brown is getting her own Saturday night chat show on BBC One. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Sex Tape Scandal: Donald Trump Denies Russia Has Shocking Blackmail File On Him

Senior US intelligence officials briefed both US President Obama and Donald Trump last week about claims that Russian spies have obtained compomrising personal and financial information about the President-elect, according to shock news reports that surfaced last night in the US media. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

BREAKING NEWS: Home Sweet Home "disappointed with Coveney's undermining of his commitments"

The Apollo House occupation may not end tomorrow. Read their statement in full here... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Iman, Mike Garson & Tony Visconti among those paying tribute to David Bowie

The flags are flying at half-mast at HP Towers... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: We remember his legendary October '99 visit to the Hot Press Hall of Fame

"Bowie can act alright, so long as he’s singing at the same time," ventured our man Peter Murphy. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Influential Political Figure T.K. Whitaker Has Passed Away

President Michael D. Higgins leads the tribute this morning to influential economist and public servant, T.K. Whitaker who passed away yesterday at the grand old age of 100. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Trump's Shock Victory Played Part In U2's Decision To Postpone New Album

The Edge has revealed that controversial President-elect Donald Trump’s shock election victory was a contributing factor in U2’s decision to postpone their eagerly anticipated new album, ‘Songs of Experience.’ By The Hot Press Newsdesk

New Hair-Raising Irish Documentary Asks, "Does The Devil Exist?"

Hostage to the Devil is a new Irish documentary about a possessed child and an exorcist locked in combat with an ancient evil. This feature length doc – from Belfast based Causeway Pictures, which will launch on Netflix this Sunday, 15 January 2017 – tells the true story of Kerryman Father Malachi Martin and asks, in the battle for saving a soul, just who really is ‘Hostage to the Devil?’ By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Victory For Home Sweet Home As Apollo House Occupation Set To End

There were dramatic developments on Monday in the occupation of Apollo House, with the activists reaching an agreement that additional hostel accommodation would be provided in Dublin By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Celebrity fans play Brixton birthday gig

Gary Oldman, Simon Le Bon & Joe Elliott were among those raising glasses last night to David. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

'Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)?' hitmaker Peter Sarstedt has passed away

He jointly shared the 1969 Ivor Novello Best Song Award with David Bowie. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Irish trad outfit Beoga to appear on new Ed Sheeran album

Niamh Dunne and her bandmates flew over to his studio late last year... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

The Lumineers thrilled to open for U2 in North America

They've been known to bash out a mean 'One' cover... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Peter Murphy cast a retrospective ear over The Joshua Tree

"The Joshua Tree documents a cultural as well as musical watershed, bookended by the band’s momentous homecoming gigs at Croke Park in ’85 and ’87," he wrote in 2002. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Read Hot Press' original February 1987 review of The Joshua Tree

"It clarifies how U2's vocation has become the revival and renewal of rock and the recovery of its most romantic values," said our man Bill Graham. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

U2 Tour: The Full Details

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 is on! The full details have now been announced, with a Croke Park date included... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

U2 Confirm Croke Park Show

Speculation has been rife that a Croke Park date would be included in the rumoured U2 'Joshua Tree Anniversary' tour. PLUS full details of North American Joshua Tree Tour & European Joshua Tree Tour By The Hot Press Newsdesk

La La Land Wins A Record Seven Gongs At Golden Globes

The musical La La Land was the clear winner at the 74th annual Golden Globes, with the Ryan Gosling movie taking home a record seven awards last night. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

U2 Joshua Tree Tour: It Will Be Confirmed This Morning

Speculation has been mounting about a special U2 tour that would celebrate the release of their global smash hit album The Joshua Tree, 30 years on. Well, the announcement will be made this morning... By Niall Stokes

New David Bowie EP And Music Video Is Released To Mark His Birthday

David Bowie fans will be excited to learn that a new EP with four of his songs and a music video has just been posthumously released without any fanfare to mark the occasion of what would’ve been the icon's 70th birthday. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Francie Conway Releases New Single

Singer-songwriter Francie Conway has just released a new song entitled ‘Peace, Love & Rock ‘N’ Roll.’ By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Scary Monsters And Super Creeps got a rave Hot Press review in 1980

"He has more realities than idols, more fears than mere acceptance of them, more scars than dreams," Tony Clayton-Lee eloquently opined. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Rubberbandits To Feature On Trainspotting Soundtrack

The Irish musical satirists join a select list of important artists who will be part of one of the cinematic events of 2017, including Iggy Pop, The Clash, Blondie, Underworld and Wolf Alice... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: A life in videos...

The '90s included his jury-splitting Tin Machine detour... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Hot Press was granted an audience with the Thin White Duke in 1999

Stuart Clark still hasn't calmed down after meeting his childhood hero in U2's Clarence Hotel... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: 12 classic covers

Nirvana, Coldplay, Lorde, Oasis & Glen Hansard are among those who've re-interpreted Mr. B... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: We speak to the director of Bowie in Dublin documentary

Linda Sharkey, who has spent the better half of the year involved with the David Bowie Tribute Festival happening between January 5-10, worked on a special documentary titled Dubh Star tracing Bowie's time in Dublin. By Peter McGoran

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Opening of Pin Ups Exhibition

By Kathrin Baumbach

David Kitt, Ed Sheeran, Run The Jewels & An Emotional Fish star in Free Music Friday

We've also tasty treats from Chief Keef, Declan McKenna, Morphine, Elbow & The Shins By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Cranberries 'unplugged' hits album to be released in April

There are also three new tunes to look forward to! By The Hot Press Newsdesk

LISTEN: The world has woken up to two cracking new Ed Sheeran singles

'Castle On The Hill' and 'The Shape Of You' represent very different sides of the Suffolk singer. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: A life in videos...

When MTV launched in 1981, David was more than ready for them! By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Joe Elliott reviewed The Next Day for us in 2013

The first song that Def Leppard ever played when we got together in a rehearsal room was ‘Suffragette City’,” he told us. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Billy Corgan, Robert Smith, Nile Rodgers & more on why they loved the alien...

No other artist has been lauded in Hot Press quite like the Thin White Duke, says Stuart Clark... By The Hot Press Newsdesk



The X-rated 1969 short he starred in, The Image, surfaced online last year... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Bill Drummond and the KLF/Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu are back!

Hopefully they're bringing their ice cream van with them (uh huh uh huh uh huh)... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: The late, great George Byrne waxed lyrical about The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust in 2002

"In under 40 minutes David Bowie had not only salvaged his career but become a superstar," he reflected. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: A life in videos...

The '60s & '70s: Mr. B was making love to the camera long before MTV came on the scene. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Frank Murray: A Final Farewell

The funeral took place yesterday of Frank Murray – the man who began his career as tour manager with Thin Lizzy, and worked with Elton John and The Specials, before managing The Pogues, as well as The Frames, The Lost Brothers and more, in what was a highly distinguished career. By Niall Stokes

Apollo House protesters march to Leinster House with petition to open NAMA buildings for the homeless

Apollo House protesters today marched to the Department of Finance buildings to deliver a petition to Michael Noonan asking him to open empty NAMA buildings to accommodate the homeless of Ireland. By Peter McGoran

The Irish music industry gathers to say 'goodbye' to Frank Murray

There were tears and laughter this morning at the legendary Thin Lizzy and Pogues man's funeral... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

President Michael D. Higgins supports Home Sweet Home

More Hollywood A-Listers have also been championing the Apollo House cause. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Welcome To 2017!

It's going to be a Hot Press 40th birthday celebrating New Year... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Ed Sheeran surpasses chart-toppers Clean Bandit

Unsurprisingly, Ed Sheeran found himself at the top of the Irish charts this week, with both his new singles at spots one and two. "Shape of You" clocked in at number one, with "Castle ...

Gig Review: Whelan's Ones to Watch- Night 1

Whelan's Ones to Watch Festival kicked off last night, with performances from Katie Laffan, LAOISE, and Brass Phantoms. Whelan’s is one of the gems of Dublin, and it’s got a well-earned ...

Booka Brass' Ronán Scarlett tells us why this month's Jameson Bow Street Sessions can't be missed

Booka Brass will be teaming up with rising electronic-soul star Soulé and BARQ for a once-off set of performances at the Sugar Club on January 26. ...

Listen: 'Nothing Like Us', a collaboration from Filipe Guerra and Lorena Simpson

After three years since their last featuring, Brazilians DJ and EDM performer released a new single about the power of a friendship. Brazilians ...

Villagers, Ed Sheeran, Trent Reznor, Overhead, The Albatross & St. Vincent star in Free Music Friday

The stellar cast also includes Austra, James Cameron, Iggy Pop, Stephen King & Joe Chester... It’s a just a week to go before the Four Horseman ...

Exorcist creator William Peter Blatty has passed away

He bequeathes us arguably the greatest horror film of all time... The very sad breaking news is that the man who scared us shitless in the ‘70s with The Exorcist, William Peter Blatty, ...

WATCH: Trent Reznor & Atticus Rose soundtrack The Vietnam War

The landmark TV documentary series premieres in September. Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose have penned two hours worth of new music for The Vietnam ...

LISTEN: Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse collaborate on 'Gold'

It graces the new Matthew McConaughey thriller of the same name... Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse have collaborated on ‘Gold’, a Leonard Cohen-esque tune that helps soundtrack the ...

LISTEN: New Stephen King podcast

If you're a fan of the Maine man, step this way... From the Consequence of Sound stable comes The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King podcast. The first, generously endowed two-hour show ...

Trainspotting sequel soundtrack may just be revealed

Find out the 15 old and new tracks that could be set to feature the T2 album. The Prodigy, Underwolrd, Young Fathers, Blondie, The Rubberbandits and others appear. It seems like the ...

R. Kelly gives his response to the rumours that he's playing Trump's inauguration

"End. Of. Story." the rapper tweeted late last night. Amid rumours that he's playing at Trump's inauguration, R. Kelly finally released a statement ...

MUSE NAMED ‘HEADLINER OF THE YEAR’ AT EUROSONIC’S EUROPEAN FESTIVAL AWARDS

Matt Bellamy & Co. are going to have to extend their mantelpiece again... The eighth annual European Festival Awards were held on Wednesday night, ...

Watch: Picture This cover Ed Sheeran in traffic jam video

The Irish pop rock duo decided to take on one of Sheeran's new song. Irish band Picture This tweeted this video of themselves covering Ed Sheeran’s latest single, 'Castle on the Hill' ...

Paul McGrath & Elton John pay tribute to Graham Taylor who died today

Football has lost one of its true gentlemen... Paul McGrath and Elton John are among those paying tribute to Graham Taylor, the former Watford, ...

LISTEN: Villagers releases 'Apollo House'

Conor J. has conjured up a beautiful song in support of Home Sweet Home. Conor J. O’Brien has penned a tune in support of the Home Sweet Home initiative, which entered a new chapter ...

Netflix releases trailer for new original movie iBoy

The sci-fi action film will be released via Netflix January 27. Netflix has released the new trailer for their upcoming film iBoy, starring Bill Milner and Game of Thrones ...

The Star Wars creator, George Lucas to open a narrative art museum in L.A.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be a barrier free museum where artificial divisions between "high" and "popular" art are absent, allowing ...

Catalan people: David Bowie exhibition comes to Barcelona

Book your Ryanair flights now for May! Currently enjoying a sell-out Tokyo run, the David Bowie is exhibition heads back to Europe for a Museu del Disseny de Barcelona residency starting ...

Ed Sheeran announces title of new album, full track listing + 'The Fresh Prince' cover

The new album will be released March 3. Continuing with the mathematics theme, Ed Sheeran has announced that his new album will be titled ÷, or Divide. ...

WATCH: Walking On Cars receive EBBA at Eurosonic

The Dingle indie rockers were presented with the award by Jools Holland... Irish rockers Walking On Cars were among the 10 winners of the 2017 European Border Breakers Awards (the ...

Whelan's Ones to Watch kicks off tonight for its seventh year

Upcoming acts include Katie Laffan, WOLFF, and Brass Phantoms. Starting tonight, Whelan's will be hosting its Ones to Watch festival through ...

Home Sweet Home to accommodate residents elsewhere until Minister Coveney delivers on pledges

A statement has been issued as occupiers leave Apollo House for new locations... It is regrettable that in recent days the state has failed to take ...

WATCH: St. Vincent makes her directorial bow with gory horror film

The XX will be scaring you witless in February... St. Vincent has posted the trailer for XX, a “wrapping together of four suspenseful stories ...

"We are staying here," says Home Sweet Home movement

Home Sweet Home held a rally at Apollo House this afternoon, shortly after their application to extend the occupation of the building was denied by the High Court. Earlier today, Home ...

The RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year nominees have been announced...

Forget the Golden Globes and the Oscars, this is the one that matters... The nominees for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year have ...

Watch: Urban Myths's Trailer: a new comedies season by Sky Arts

Carrie Fisher appears in the new UK series in one of her final performances along Joseph Fiennes, Stockard Channing, Brian Cox, Eddie Marsan and ...

Big Bang Theory cast in talks for eleventh season

With 10 seasons and about 18 million viewers per episode The Big Bang Theory is one of the biggest comedy shows on television. Now there is an update on the future of the show. ...

Kodaline man Jason Boland has co-produced the debut Otherkin album

He's also been zooming in on Overhead, The Albatross... While the rest of Kodaline (bleedin' slackers!) had Christmas off, bassist Jason Boland ...

Ed Sheeran reveals album track-listing

Intriguingly, there's a song called 'Galway Girl'... Ed Sheeran has just posted the track-listing for his very eagerly-awaited ÷ (Divide) album. It includes a song called ‘Galway ...

2fm switch into all Irish mode ahead of Choice Music Prize shortlist announcement

We'll know who's in the running later on today... To celebrate the announcement later on today of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year ...

Obama uses U2's 'City of Blinding Lights' to open his farewell speech

Barack Obama gave his farewell speech in Chicago, the city he considers home, walking out to U2's 'City of Blinding Lights', the very same song he ...

BREAKING NEWS: Home Sweet Home "disappointed with Coveney’s undermining of his commitments"

The Apollo House occupation may not end tomorrow. Read their statement in full here... The Home Sweet Home Campaign is growing increasingly concerned ...

Common and The National will play a Planned Parenthood benefit the day before Donald Trump's Inauguration

The show aimed at raising funds for Planned Parenthood will bring along more special guests. A benefit show has been announced for the day ...

Iman, Mike Garson & Tony Visconti among those paying tribute to David Bowie

The flags are flying at half-mast at HP Towers... Numerous tributes have been paid today to David Bowie on the first anniversary of his death. Having ...

The Joshua Tree Tour: Dates & Ticket Prices

Having yesterday announced a North American and European tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking album The Joshua Tree, we can now reveal ticket prices ...

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Zoe Saldana confirms her role in Avengers: Infinity War

The upcoming Marvel adventure will probably bring together as many superheroes as never before. Now Zoe Saldana also confirmed that she will be ...

Twin Peak new season premiere date announced

David Lynch's acclaimed cult show will return for an 18-episode third season in the spring. The Twin Peaks revival season will premiere with a two-hour special on May 21, with ...

Keith Donald's one-man show NewBliss is coming to Dublin next month

One of the most renowned saxophone and clarinet players brings his life into stage. NewBliss is an amazing memoir of Keith's musical path, ...

3 weeks left for artists to apply for 12 Points festival 2017

12 Points festival is looking for emerging Irish jazz or contemporary artists to perform, applications accepted up until January 31. Only 3 weeks ...

C Duncan announces Ireland live dates in May 2017

New dates for Cork, Dublin and Limerick are added to the tour schedule of the Glasgow singer. Following his shows in January and March, supporting Elbow, C Duncan added nine live dates ...

BAFTA nominations 2017: La La Land dominates, award-winning Moonlight declines

While Moonlight was considered to be the highest competition for Damien Chazelle's La La Land, it has only been given four BAFTA ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: We remember his legendary October '99 visit to the Hot Press Hall of Fame

"Bowie can act alright, so long as he’s singing at the same time," ventured our man Peter Murphy. David Bowie might’ve played as many “secret” ...

Victory For Home Sweet Home As Apollo House Occupation Set To End

There were dramatic developments on Monday in the occupation of Apollo House, with the activists reaching an agreement that additional hostel ...

Record shop owner George Murray has passed away

It is with great sadness that Hot Press has learned of the death of George Murray. George was one of the owners of the famous Murray Records chain – which was one of the three big retail ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Celebrity fans play Brixton birthday gig

Gary Oldman, Simon Le Bon & Joe Elliott were among those raising glasses last night to David. The Brixton Academy was the setting last night for the ...

Breaking: Martin McGuinness says Northern Ireland needs fresh elections immediately

In a two page resignation letter, Martin McGuinness said that Arlene Foster must not be allowed to hold an Executive role having been in charge of ...

Breaking: Martin McGuinness resigns as Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness made the announcement during a press conference just moments ago. The Deputy First Minister is stepping aside over ...

Donald Trump reacts to Meryl Streep's speech

U.S. President Elected says he’s not surprised by Streep’s Golden Globes speech and called the Oscar-winning actress "over-rated" on his Twitter account. Donald Trump has ...

TDs travel to Egypt to meet Ibrahim Halawa and Egyptian government

A delegation of TDs, led by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, will arrive in Cairo later today to meet with Ibrahim Halawa and the Egyptian government. ...

'Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)?' hitmaker Peter Sarstedt has passed away

He jointly shared the 1969 Ivor Novello Best Song Award with David Bowie. Peter Sarstedt, the writer and performer of iconic ‘60s song ‘Where ...

The Lumineers thrilled to open for U2 in North America

They've been known to bash out a mean 'One' cover... The Lumineers have been talking about getting to open for U2 in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Washington ...

Peter Murphy cast a retrospective ear over The Joshua Tree

"The Joshua Tree documents a cultural as well as musical watershed, bookended by the band’s momentous homecoming gigs at Croke Park in ’85 and ’87," he wrote in 2002. U2's The ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: A life in videos...

Bowie saved some of his finest small screen work for the new millennium...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Julie Feeney loved The Next Day & thought of him as a guiding star

"It's like he's channeling something from somewhere we can't even get to," she reflected. "Straight off, I can tell that it's a masterpiece," the ...

Golden Globes 2017

It was a night of political messages, passionate speeches - and of course, some whining by Trump, reports Roe McDermott With the inauguration of Donald Trump looming this month, politics ...

Joe Chester releases video for 'Juliette Walking in the Rain'

Renowned Irish singer, songwriter and producer Joe Chester announces the release of his 5th studio album, The Easter Vigil, for February ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: His final Irish show in 2003 was a 28 song (scary) monster!

Stuart Clark very nearly ran out of superlatives... Normally I’m of the opinion that God’s a bit of a bastard, but today all he/she/it has done ...

From the archives: Hot Press met U2 back in 1987 following the release of The Joshua Tree

It took the combined force of Hot Press' Editor Niall Stokes and U2 journalist extraordinaire Bill Graham to thrash it out with the four ...

Read Hot Press' original February 1987 review of The Joshua Tree

"It clarifies how U2's vocation has become the revival and renewal of rock and the recovery of its most romantic values," said our man Bill Graham. ...

U2 Tour: The Full Details

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 is on! The full details have now been announced, with a Croke Park date included... U2 are set to return to select stadiums this year with U2: The Joshua Tree ...

U2 Confirm Croke Park Show

Speculation has been rife that a Croke Park date would be included in the rumoured U2 'Joshua Tree Anniversary' tour. PLUS full details of North American Joshua Tree Tour & European ...

U2 Joshua Tree Tour: It Will Be Confirmed This Morning

Speculation has been mounting about a special U2 tour that would celebrate the release of their global smash hit album The Joshua Tree, 30 years on. Well, the announcement will be made ...

Rubberbandits To Feature On Trainspotting Soundtrack

The Irish musical satirists join a select list of important artists who will be part of one of the cinematic events of 2017, including Iggy Pop, The Clash, Blondie, Underworld and Wolf ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Scary Monsters And Super Creeps got a rave Hot Press review in 1980

"He has more realities than idols, more fears than mere acceptance of them, more scars than dreams," Tony Clayton-Lee eloquently opined. Just ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: A life in videos...

The '90s included his jury-splitting Tin Machine detour...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Hot Press was granted an audience with the Thin White Duke in 1999

Stuart Clark still hasn't calmed down after meeting his childhood hero in U2's Clarence Hotel... Wowed By Bowie A new album, an exclusive gig ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: 12 classic covers

Nirvana, Coldplay, Lorde, Oasis & Glen Hansard are among those who've re-interpreted Mr. B...

Little Mix start the year on top

Little Mix top the Irish Charts on the first Friday of 2017 with Glory Days. No strangers to the top stop, the X-Factor-programmed girl band first topped the charts in December ...

David Rooney releases new single 'Ladder to the Sun'

Designer of the cover for Hot Press' 2017 Annual, David Rooney has proved time and again that he is a multi-talented man. Today David releases his new single 'Ladder to the Sun' ...

Dublin based artist Ailbhe Reddy introduces her new single 'Relent'

The new compelling single comes out almost a month ahead of her biggest headline show in Dublin at The Sugar Club in February. Irish indie-folk artist ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Enda Walsh opens up about Lazarus, fever dreams and Bowie's final days

Enda Walsh was guest of honour at The Sugar Club to discuss working with Bowie as co-writer of the successful Broadway show Lazarus. Bowie took on ...

New Pirates of the Caribbean 5 plot and character details revealed

After the short teaser trailer of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge in October, now Disney released a whole new synopsis for ...

WATCH: Irish musicians create stunning tribute to Bowie, Prince & Leonard Cohen

2016 saw the passing of some of the biggest names ever in music. To commemorate their legacy, a group of Irish musicians have put together a stunning ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Opening of Pin Ups Exhibition

David Kitt, Ed Sheeran, Run The Jewels & An Emotional Fish star in Free Music Friday

We've also tasty treats from Chief Keef, Declan McKenna, Morphine, Elbow & The Shins It’s with a New Year spring in its step that Free Music Friday ...

2017 Golden Globe Awards: full presenters lineup

Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released latest names of presenters for the Golden Globe Awards ceremony that takes place this Sunday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association ...

Artistik Streak: Hot Press sits down with Mik Artistik

Art-rock maverick Mik Artistik on unlikely adventures in Longford, being friends with leatherclad legend Zodiac Mindwarp, and acting as guest ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: When Hot Press met Bowie in LA

Back in 1995, Hot Press' Helena Mulkerns braved the palm trees of the Chateau Marmont in LA for an exclusive chin-wag about fame, fashion, Drag Queens, the end of the millennium, ...

Cranberries 'unplugged' hits album to be released in April

There are also three new tunes to look forward to! The Cranberries are currently applying the finishing touches to a new unplugged album of hits with three new tunes thrown in for good ...

LISTEN: The world has woken up to two cracking new Ed Sheeran singles

'Castle On The Hill' and 'The Shape Of You' represent very different sides of the Suffolk singer. Ed Sheeran was up at the crack of dawn this morning ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: A life in videos...

When MTV launched in 1981, David was more than ready for them!

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Watch his horrifying cinematic debut!

The X-rated 1969 short he starred in, The Image, surfaced online last year... David Bowie fans will be fascinated by The Image, his first short film dating back to 1969, which is about ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Joe Elliott reviewed The Next Day for us in 2013

The first song that Def Leppard ever played when we got together in a rehearsal room was ‘Suffragette City’,” he told us. The Man Who Changed ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: Billy Corgan, Robert Smith, Nile Rodgers & more on why they loved the alien...

No other artist has been lauded in Hot Press quite like the Thin White Duke, says Stuart Clark... It’s telling that in the 25-years I’ve written ...

The Script release politically conscious new track

Mysteriously taking to Twitter to announce that "something big is happening at 5.30pm", the band released a snippet of a new song beside the hashtag #TheScriptUnite In a 90 second ...

WATCH: BBC unleash biting satire with Real Housewives of ISIS sketch

A new BBC sketch comedy show Revolting spoofs the "Real Housewives" franchise and ISIS terrorist group in its first episode. The controversial ...

Lisa McInerney unveils the cover for her new book The Blood Miracles

The Galway-born writer unveiled the cover of the book and announced that it would be released this April. The self-confessed 'sweary lady' strikes ...

Ruth Negga nominated for BAFTA Rising Star award

Limerick native Ruth Negga had a brilliant year in 2016 with the success of her film Loving, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Now only a few days into 2017, the actress ...

Bill Drummond and the KLF/Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu are back!

Hopefully they're bringing their ice cream van with them (uh huh uh huh uh huh)... Amidst all the Brexit/alt-Reich gloom comes the terrifically ...

Lenny Abrahamson, Belinda McKeon & Colin O'Gorman among those criticising Irish Times alt-right glossary

"What fuckwit commissioned it?" asks Father Ted man Graham Linehan. There’s been a massive online reaction – most of it extremely negative ...

20th Century Fox has announced their premieres for 2017

New Alien, Kingsman, Planet of the Apes, and X-Men films will be released later this year. Hidden Figures, premiering February 17 This historical ...

Konflikt will play at Fibber Magee's this month

Slovak rockers Konflikt are heading to Fibber Magee's as part of their 25th anniversary tour. Inspired by the likes of The Ramones and Metallica, Konflikt bring a Eastern European ...

Public consultation on using e-cigarettes as a means to quit smoking announced

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has commenced a national public consultation on a health technology assessment of smoking ...

Live Review: Vibe For Philo at The Workman’s Club

Hot Press were down at The Workman's Club last night to cover the 31st Vibe For Philo - called 'Saga For An Ageing Orphaned Child.' A packed Workman’s Club is the venue for the ...

Foo Fighters to spend 2017 recording new album

The Foo Fighters' short-lived hiatus appears to be over as the band prepare for a number of live dates across Europe this year and now have plans to record a new album. The news came as ...

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child top-selling book in Ireland for 2016

Emma Donoghue, Paul Howard, and Colm Toibin's books also made the list. The list of Ireland's best-sellers for 2016 has come in, with wizard hero ...

The original Trainspotting movie will return to the cinemas for one night only

Trainspotting from 1996 will have a comeback to the UK screens as the Trainspotting sequel premieres this month – but only for ...

Irish singer Keith Cullen charts stateside with debut single 'Say Something'

Dublin-born singer songwriter Keith Cullen finished 2016 on a high as his debut single 'Say Something' made its way onto the Billboard Charts. ...

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me soundtrack to be reissued

Released on 'cherry pie' vinyl, the Twin Peaks soundtrack looks like the perfect thing to get people in the mood for the return of David Lynch's ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: The late, great George Byrne waxed lyrical about The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust in 2002

"In under 40 minutes David Bowie had not only salvaged his career but become a superstar," he reflected. By the time he came to make Ziggy Stardust ...

Donald Trump stretches truth in tweet about Jackie Evancho's album sales

Trump announced that the album sales of young singer Jackie Evancho have "skyrocketed" since it was announced she would be singing at his inauguration. ...

Grace Jones Film set to gain UK and Irish cinema release

Grace Jones - The Musical Of My Life will be screened later this year. A film about Grace Jones is set to gain a full UK release later this year and Hot Press can reveal that ...

Joe Chester announces release of new album The Easter Vigil

Renowned Irish singer, songwriter and producer, Joe Chester, has today announced the release of his fifth studio album, The Easter Vigil. ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: A life in videos...

The '60s & '70s: Mr. B was making love to the camera long before MTV came on the scene.

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: His musical director, Gerry Leonard, on the covert making of The Next Day

The Dubliner was part of David's inner circle for over a decade... About A Bowie It had been years since anyone had heard from David Bowie, the ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: "God almighty, he was such a sweet man!" says Lazarus co-creator, Enda Walsh

The Irish playwright talks about his friend and collaborator... Handpicked by him to work on Lazarus, Irish playwright ENDA WALSH was one of DAVID ...

Free gigs in Ireland for Syria

Musicians across the country are playing free gigs for a worthy cause this month. Bands are waiving their fees this month in effort to raise funds for the innocent victims in war-torn ...

Department of Finance issue response to Home Sweet Home letter regarding NAMA

Following yesterday's march to the Department of Finance for the purpose of handing in a letter to ask for NAMA buildings to be opened for the homeless, ...

The Doors announce 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of their 1967 debut album

The collection includes 3CD/LP set of their debut, featuring remastered stereo and mono mixes, plus live recordings. To celebrate the 50th anniversary ...

DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE: We speak to the director of Bowie in Dublin documentary

Linda Sharkey, who has spent the better half of the year involved with the David Bowie Tribute Festival happening between January 5-10, worked ...

James Corden remembers George Michael with the first-ever Carpool Karaoke

The now widely-popular segment originated with a sketch from Corden and George Michael. Last night when James Corden returned to the Late Late ...

Frank Murray: A Final Farewell

The funeral took place yesterday of Frank Murray – the man who began his career as tour manager with Thin Lizzy, and worked with Elton John and The Specials, before managing The Pogues, ...

A Bowie Exhibition will take place throughout the month of January

In order to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of rock icon David Bowie The Dome Exhbition Space at St. Stephen's Green Centre are have ...

HBO releases trailer for documentary about Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Bright Lights will air on January 7th, less than a month after the tragic deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. HBO has ...

The Wonder Years are working on a new album

The Pennsylvanian boys leaked about a sixth album coming soon. There is no release date just yet, but the The Wonder Years revealed in a tweet that they will be writing a new album this ...

From the archives: Peter Murphy on Charles Manson

With the news that notorious criminal Charles Manson is reported to be gravely ill in a prison hospital, we looked back into the Hot Press archives to revisit Peter Murphy's ...

Read Brian Eno's stark and poignant New Year message

Brian Eno has shared an extensive New Year message, urging the public to push for social justice and equality. Taking to his Facebook page on January 1, Eno addressed the “pretty ...

Listen to Emma Watson singing as Belle in Beauty and the Beast new film

'Something There' sounds incredible with Watson's thrilling vocals. Disney fans are going crazy since the official Beauty and the Beast's ...

Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Florence and the Machine to appear in Terence Malick music drama

Song To Song will also feature an ensemble cast, with Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale all expected to star. According ...

Irish actress Sarah Greene to star in Ransom

The Cork native plays a crisis negotiator in the new thriller series. Actress Sarah Greene, whose credits include roles on the popular horror series Penny Dreadful and the ...

Remembering Phil Lynott 31 Years On

Phil Lynott, the legendary frontman for Thin Lizzy, died 31 years ago today. It was on this day, January 4 1986, the news broke that Phil had sadly passed away in London. With Thin ...

Woody Harrelson closing in on possible role in Star Wars spinoff

If cast, Harrelson will star as the mentor to young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich. Woody Harrelson is in early talks to earn himself a role ...

Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar all lined up for Coachella 2017

One of the largest festivals in the world, Coachella yesterday announced their star-studded line-up for April 2017. Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick ...

The former An Emotional Fish drummer, Martin Murphy, has passed away

It’s with a heavy heart that we bring you news of the death of Martin Murphy, the man who drummed up a storm in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s with the ...

Sebastian Barry Wins Costa Novel Award

Sebastian Barry has scooped the coveted Costa Novel Award for the second time for Days Without End. And he is joined in the winner's enclosure by Dublin-based Scottish-born writer ...

Dermot & Dave to takeover the Today FM mid-morning slot vacated by Anton Savage

Their lunchtime replacement(s) will be announced soon... Having parted mid-morning company with Anton Savage before Christmas, Today FM are ...

Watch: Major Lazer and Showtek's single 'Believer' gets its official music video

The story follows the humanitarian crisis in Syria trough a young boy that is in the war-torn Middle East. Major Lazer and duo Showtek released 'Believer' ...

LISTEN: The xx release new single 'Say Something Loving'

Less than two weeks before the arrival of their third album I See You, The xx have released their new track 'Say Something Loving'. The track features samples from the Alessi ...

LISTEN: London Grammar return with new single 'Rooting For You'

London Grammar have released their first original material since 2013. Sliding into hibernation following the release of their debut album If ...

Here's what's coming to Netflix in January

Your trailer-by-trailer guide to the new Netflix arrivals. January 3 Jen Kirkman, Just Keep Livin? Comedian Jen Kirkman tells all about Italian ghosts, alone ...

WATCH: windings release video for new single 'Boring'

The new single is the third track to be released from the band's fantastic fourth album Be Honest, Fear Not. 'Boring' is a blunt, punchy punk tune which begins most intriguingly ...

Hot Press' David Bowie tribute starts on Thursday!

We'll be talking to two of his Dublin collaborators, Gerry Leonard and Enda Walsh... It’s almost a year since we woke up to the shock news that David Bowie had died from cancer just ...

The Irish music industry gathers to say 'goodbye' to Frank Murray

There were tears and laughter this morning at the legendary Thin Lizzy and Pogues man's funeral... There was a massive turnout this morning at Mount ...

HOT FOR 2017: Davis release debut EP Simple Words, Complex World

Following the release of their debut single 'Eager' last month, Davis have today released their first EP Simple Words, Complex World. ...

Apollo House protesters march to Leinster House with petition to open NAMA buildings for the homeless

Apollo House protesters today marched to the Department of Finance buildings to deliver a petition to Michael Noonan asking him to open empty NAMA ...

The Irish music industry gathers to say 'goodbye' to Frank Murray

There were tears and laughter this morning at the legendary Thin Lizzy and Pogues man's funeral... There was a massive turnout this morning at Mount ...

Bow St. Sessions Line-up Announced For The Sugar Club!

Bow Street Sessions – brought to you by Jameson and Hot Press – returns to Dublin on Thursday, January 26, where the stars of the show will be the extraordinary Booka Brass and agro-soulsters ...

Mariah Carey's manager fires back at "Rockin' Eve" producers

Stella Bulochnikov, Carey's manager, blames the show's producers for the disastrous performance, according to a statement she made to Billboard. ...

Ed Sheeran will release new music this Friday

Ed Sheeran left a pretty strong hint on Facebook on Sunday that new music would be released on Friday. This will be Sheeran's first release since his last album X came out back ...

HOT FOR 2017: David Kitt's new album Yous is available on Bandcamp for one week only

Legendary Irish singer David Kitt released Yous in September 2016 and has made it available for one week only to kick off the New Year. His ...

David Bowie the number one seller as UK vinyl sales boom

Record sales recently hit a 25-year high, with albums from Bowie and other dearly departed artists contributing to the high number of sales. As the BPI reports, 3.2 million LPs were ...

Listen: Bruce Springsteen open up about depression, dads and The Donald

Bruce Springsteen talked with Marc Maron on his podcast "WTF", following the release of his memoir Born To Run last September. Both being ...

Ruth Negga wins Rising Star Award at Palm Spring International Film Festival

The Irish actress, who has achieved international acclaim for her role in Loving, picked up the award at the ceremony last night. The Limerick ...

David Bowie 'Sound And Vision' picture disc release confirmed + online Hot Press tribute

We'll be dipping into the Trinity Street archives to mark the first anniversary of his death... Parlophone has confirmed the February 10 release ...

President Michael D. Higgins supports Home Sweet Home

More Hollywood A-Listers have also been championing the Apollo House cause. As the Apollo House occupation reaches its most crucial stage, Home Sweet Home have received the support ...

Welcome To 2017!

It's going to be a Hot Press 40th birthday celebrating New Year... It's a very Happy New Year from everyone at Hot Press! There was extra vigour to our cork-popping last night with the ...

BEATLES’ FIRST MANAGER DIES

As 2016 draws to a close, the Grim Reaper has struck again. Allan Williams, the Beatles’ very first manager and booking agent during their formative years in Hamburg, died yesterday ...

Carrie Fisher, a Cosmic Force.

"For me, Fisher wasn't iconic because she played Princess Leia. Princess Leia was iconic because she was played by Carrie Goddamn Fisher." I was late to love Princess Leia. Star Wars ...

Classic Hot Press interview with Lemmy

To coincide with the first anniversary of his death, we re-wind Stuart Clark's warts 'n' all chat with the Motörhead legend. The Head Master He has warts on his face, chemical ...

Author of the year 2016 Paul Howard

Million-selling author Paul Howard has two new books this year. One is the latest in his satirical Ross O-Carroll-Kelly series; the other concerns an entirely different class of ...

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Pixie Geldof

Pixie Geldof talked with Olaf Tyaransen back in November about her love for Ireland, her unlikely music influences, and the pros and cons of being from a famous family. I wasn’t sure ...

Home Sweet Home Planning To Spread Outside Dublin

The courts may have ordered the occupiers of Apollo House to vacate the building - but they have bigger plans in mind... The Home Sweet Home campaign today announced that they plan to ...

Harrison Ford leads tributes to Carrie Fisher

The Star Wars legend passed away this afternoon... The sad, but not totally unexpected, news from the States is that Carrie Fisher has passed away after going into cardiac arrest on ...

Paul McCartney & Brian May join George Michael tributes

His partner has also spoken of the "beautiful person" he was. More friends and musical admirers have paid tribute to George Michael following his death on Christmas Day. "George ...

WATCH: Bon Iver live in Brooklyn

Incoming 2017 festival star, Justin Vernon, took New York by storm this month... The Forbidden Fruit-bound Justin Vernon - he's curating the Monday June 5 line-up with Lisa Hannigan ...

BEST OF 2016: Johnny Cronin gives us Six of the Best from 2016

Aftermath singer Johnny Cronin (pictured on the far right) gives us his take on 2016, offering up his favourite track, album, gig, film, TV show ...

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Christy Dignam on Aslan, Assisted Suicide and Depression

Christy Dignam bravely opened up in an extensive interview with Jason O'Toole back in October. Alongside the 8th Amendment and making cannabis ...

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: Killian Scott & John Bradley

Love/Hate's Killian Scott and Game of Thrones' John Bradley teamed up for this photo shoot back in March, ahead of their new film Traders. Taken at a PR function, ...

U2 Promise Fans "A Very, Very, Special" 2017

U2 have posted a very interesting Christmas teaser on their website, remarking on the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree and hinting about a new album – and all that goes with it In ...

New Orchid Collective Video Debuts on hotpress.com

They are one of the finest new Irish bands in aeons. And they are well on their way to becoming huge. You can appreciate why, watching this brand new video, seen for the first time today, ...

BEST OF 2016: Niamh from HamsandwicH gives her Six of the Best from 2016

Niamh Farrell, lead singer of the indie rock five-piece, HamsandwicH, tells us what she was listening to and watching in 2016. Favourite track ...

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: Voxx

Another one from our BeKreativ series, Voxx came to the Hot Press studios back in the summer. Red smoke bombs set the scene for an explosive photo shoot for the Dublin-based ...

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Kings Of Leon in London

The Followill family had some curveballs in store for interviewer Olaf Tyaransen during a highly charged interview back in October. Curveballs are fairly commonplace in rock journalism, ...

New Orchid Collective Video Debuts on hotpress.com

They are one of the finest new Irish bands in aeons. And they are well on their way to becoming huge. You can appreciate why, watching this brand new video, seen for the first time today, ...

Duran Duran, Mark Ronson, Ellen, Bryan Adams & William Shatner among those paying tribute to George Michael

George Michael has died at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire. He was 53. George Michael – or Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou to give him his full name ...

TG4 Documentary On Acclaimed Trad Band To Screen On Stephen's Night

The Tulla Céili Band were one of the forerunners of the trad revival, who gigged all over Ireland as well as internationally with great success. ...

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Roz Purcell on Trump, Food and Repealing the 8th

Just ahead of the US Presidential elections, Jason O'Toole caught up with the former Miss Universe Ireland, who went to the States to take part in ...

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: James McClean

James McClean's face made our cover for the 2016 Euro Special back in June. Taken in Cork at the Republic of Ireland training ground, we got up close and personal with the Republic of ...

Actress Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Flight

Best known for her starring role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, Carrie Fisher is currently in intensive care in a hospital in Los Angeles. Carrie Fisher is currently being treated in ...

Status Quo Guitarist Rick Parfitt Has Died

The shocking celebrity cull of 2016 continues with the sad news of the death of Rick Parfitt, who was a key member of Status Quo throughout their glory days. Parfitt passed away in a hospital ...

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: IRA prisoners adopted 'Bird On A Wire' as their freedom anthem

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly tell us what Leonard meant to him during his Long Kesh incarceration... Gerry Adams and Gerry Kelly (pictured) are not ...

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: Cathal Coughlan recorded one of the definitive Cohen covers

"He was deeply confused & anguished as a human being," proffers the former Fatima Mansions man. “Various Positions was the first album of his ...

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: Camille O'Sullivan believed he was a conjuror...

The singer turns to Leonard when her soul needs nourishing. “I’ve been a fan since I was a teenager in boarding school. In fact, I can pinpoint ...

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: Suzanne Vega gained a unique insight into the man behind the myth

"Leonard was intensely aware of other people's feelings," she told Stuart Clark. Last night it was Portland’s Alberta Rose Theater, tomorrow ...

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: Judy Collins recalls her lifelong friendship with the singer

Judy recorded 'Suzanne', and turned it into a massive '60s hit when Leonard was still an unknown writer. “I had a very close pal who was friends ...

R.S.A.G. will play Dublin later this month

Kilkenny’s multi-instrumentalist brings an explosive live show. Rarely Seen Above Ground (R.S.A.G.) is bringing to The Sound House in Dublin an explosive live show just after ...

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Caitriona Balfe told us about her pals Sly, Arnie, George & Jody...

Stuart Clark was ever so flattered when the Outlander star turned out to be a Hot Press fan! Her: I’ve really been looking forward to talking to ...

BEST OF 2016: Tony Wright from VerseChorusVerse looks back on the rock 'n' roll year

The former And So I Watch You From Afar man was seduced by Savages & Worry Porn... Favourite Track of 2016? Adore, by Savages. A crescendo ...

Glen Hansard and Cait O'Riordain among those paying tribute to Frank Murray

His loss is being felt throughout the Irish rock 'n' roll family. Online tributes have been pouring in to Irish music industry legend Frank Murray ...

Clean Bandit Hold Off Weeknd To Secure Xmas No.1

There were no last minute surprises as Clean Bandit (pictured), Weekend, Neiked and James Arthur battled it out to be the festive No.1. But ‘Fairytale of New York’ went top 10 once ...

Leonard Cohen Keeps Little Mix Off No.1 For Xmas

Michael Bublé, James Arthur and Bruno Mars all make a charge – but none of them can catch the great Canadian poet, whose death brought was one of the saddest moments of 2016 The great ...

Enda Kenny Delivers Christmas Message

Taoiseach Enda Kenny addressed domestic and international issues in his annual Christmas address. In his message, which he delivered earlier this afternoon, the current Taoiseach ...

Arctic Monkeys confirm they are working on new album

The Sheffield band were spotted together in their hometown over the last few days, prompting rumours that they might be working on a new album. Since the release of AM in 2013 ...

Watch: Dame Helen Mirren sums up 2016 in Christmas message

"We can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of shit." Ahead of her appearance on the Graham Norton show tonight, a short clip of the actress has surfaced online of her summing up the ...

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: Biographer Sylvie Simmons was allowed into his inner sanctum

"He charms you so much that you feel like you've got the best interview in the world!" she told Paul Nolan. A hugely respected rock writer who has contributed ...

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: Sharon Robinson was his trusted lieutenant for over 30 years

"There was a special rapport between him and Ireland," the co-writer of 2001's classic Ten New Songs tells Stuart Clark. “As soon as I met Leonard ...

BEST OF 2016: Comedian Alison Spittle gives us her picks of the year

Comedian Alison Spittle has captivated audiences all year at Vicar Street and beyond. Before telling us all about her plans for 2017, she told us ...

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: The Riptide Movement

Our animal-whispering photography team took this photo of The Riptide Movement back in early September. Taken in Phoenix Park, the more inventive members of the Hot Press ...

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Danny Healy-Rae on Church and State

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae sat down with Jason O'Toole back in September for an extraordinary interview on his religious and political views. Healy-Rae ...

Pogues Manager and Thin Lizzy Man Frank Murray Dies

2016 just got a whole lot worse with the desperately sad news that legendary Pogues manager and pal of Philip Lynott, Frank Murray, has died in Dublin Hot Press is deeply saddened to ...

DOWNLOAD: Carol Keogh and friends release 'Light Of Apollo' in support of Home Sweet Home

The glorious act of civil disobedience is getting the quality tunes it deserves! Carol Keogh has joined Lisa Hannigan in releasing a Christmas ...

Classic Joe Strummer interview from the Hot Press archives

Our man Stuart Clark stowed away with the Clash legend in 1999! As all Clash fans will be aware, it was on December 22, 2002 that one of the fomenters of the UK punk revolution, Joe Strummer, ...

Lisa Hannigan supports Home Sweet Home with 'Silent Night' download

Help make it an even happier Christmas for the crew in Apollo House! Lisa Hannigan is making her gorgeous version of 'Silent Night' available for ...

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: Promoter John Reynolds on those legendary Lissadell gigs

There was magic in the air in 2010 when Leonard made his W.B. Yeats pilgrimage... “It’s in the Irish DNA that we’re a nation of storytellers. ...

Amnesty International slam BAI Ray D'Arcy Show ruling

Colin O'Gorman says the public has a right to hear accurate abortion information on the state broadcaster. Amnesty International says it’s “deeply concerned” at yesterday’s ...

BEST OF 2016: Stephen from Raglans gives us his picks of 2016

Raglans have been touring all around promoting their new EP Again and Again, and after playing an unreal set for their Christmas party at ...

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: Pixie Geldof

Hot Press met Pixie Geldof at the RTE Radio Centre where she took a break from recording her debut album I'm Yours to speak with us. In an interview with Olaf Tyranansen ...

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Steve Van Zandt on Bruce, Trump, Van & Darlene Love

Stuart Clark enjoyed renewing acquaintances with The Boss' trusted lieutenant... There is no finer journalistic pleasure than talking to Steve ...

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: The Webb Sisters on "our friend and teacher"

Having crossed the Atlantic in their teens, a succession of happy accidents resulted in Hattie & Charley joining Leonard's band. “He said, ...

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: Death of a Legend

Paul Nolan recounts the extraordinary saga of drink, drugs, sex, depression, colourful characters, outrageous adventures & unforgettable music that is Leonard's legacy. In the ...

Breaking: Reports of a Home Sweet Home-style homeless intervention in Sligo

Is this the start of a nationwide series of direct actions? Word is coming through tonight of a Home Sweet Home-style takeover of empty property ...

WATCH: Home Sweet Home Activists Give Statement Following High Court Ruling

A dramatic day at the Four Courts saw Judge Gilligan rule that the occupiers of Apollo House must vacate the premise by January 11. A spokesman for ...

BREAKING: High Court grants order for Apollo House to be vacated

The occupiers will have to leave the building by January 11. Judge Gilligan has indicated that occupants of the Apollo House, which was taken over ...

The Bootleg Beach Boys Will Play at The Grand Social This Evening

The Bootleg Beach Boys offer summer harmonies on the Winter Solstice. After selling out The Olympia in May, The Bootleg Beach Boys don their Winter ...

WATCH: Rainy Boy Sleep performs 'Fairytale of New York'

Join us in paying Christmas tribute to the amazing Stevie Martin... As Christmas beckons, our thoughts are with the friends and family of Rainy Boy Sleep, AKA Stevie Martin, who tragically ...

2016 Was the Year for Walking On Cars

Releasing their debut album Everything This Way back in January, the Dingle-based five-piece went from strength to strength and picked up a litany of accolades along the ...

Money Owed To Mario Rosenstock Must Be Paid

The promoter Daryl Downey was told to “get a job” in the Dublin District Court yesterday, when an application was made to the court to enforce a high Court judgement. Rag Lane Entertainment’s ...

Hot Press' Leonard Cohen tribute to be made available online

Judy Collins, The Webb Sisters, Suzanne Vega & Sharon Robinson were among those who joined us in saying, "So long, Leonard!" Having treated us to ...

Protesters Gather to Support Home Sweet Home at the Four Courts

Apollo House currently faces legal action against their occupation of NAMA-owned Apollo House to accommodate the homeless. They will be in court ...

Apollo House Occupiers: We Need to Be at The Forefront of the Fight Against Homelessness

A musician by trade, Quentin Sheridan was homeless – and so he put out a call on Facebook. The occupation of Apollo House by Home Sweet Home is the ...

Two Door Cinema Club talk bust-ups, make-ups and new album Gameshow

The lads from Two Door Cinema Club chatted with Hot Press as their third album hit the shelves. By all accounts, the first chapter in the career ...

The new Chic album is in the can and ready to go!

Nile Rodgers says the deaths this year of so many of his musical friends has delayed the release. Nile Rodgers has confirmed the delayed arrival of the new Chic album, It’s About Time. In ...

