Over the coming days, we'll be bringing you a round up of the international acts most hotly tipped to succeed in 2017. CLEAN CUT KID Being a four-piece ...

Humour and grief collide in devastating exploration of family and loss. Kenneth Lonergan is a master of writing real people, resplendent in their absurdity, staggering in their ...

Ben Affleck directs and stars in self-indulgent gangster flick. There’s always an air of narcissism about directors who give themselves the starring role in their film, and this ...

Patchy effort from Italian-English folk singer Featuring a staggering roll call of six different big–name producers, all of whom have worked with acts whose influence is immediately ...

Susan O’Neill, the husky-voiced backing singer with Propeller Palms and King Kong Company, is going on her own in 2017. Some people get into rock ...

Superlative effort from US hip hop duo Comprised of celebrated duo El-P and Killer Mike, Run The Jewels have risen to the forefront of US hip hop in recent years. Their third album is ...

London-based Limerick trio whenyoung on breaking into the UK indie scene, why it pays to have a day job and the shadow cast by Brexit. By Ed Power Whenyoung are just what is called for ...

Each day this week, we'll be bringing you six rising artists from Ireland who are tipped to make an impact in 2017. PARTICIPANT The ambient alias ...

Fifth album from Sligo folk collective Formed over a decade ago by musicians from Sligo’s impressively diverse music scene, NoCrows embrace Irish traditional, jazz, classical ...

Featuring a mouthwatering line-up of three brilliant young acts, soul supremos Barq and Soulé will hook up with Booka Brass at the Sugar Club this ...

He'll be showcasing his new album in April... Ed Sheeran will have hundreds of thousands of people gazing longingly at their computer screens at 10am on Thursday February 2 when tickets ...

She is a US citizen. But, if Donald Trump has his way, her name will go into a new kind of black book: the so-called Muslim Register. Hend Amry has been ...

Following their cameo in Trainspotting 2, Rubberbandits will be taking to the stage in Dublin’s Academy for their first live headline performance on February 4, 2017. ...

Ireland produced two of the big winners at the UK National Television Awards in London last night. Mrs Brown's Boys and Graham Norton were among ...

Fans of Trainspotting will be amused at the furore that has broken out between one of the movie’s stars and the British journalist and TV presenter, Piers Morgan. The Scottish ...

The Academic, Little Hours & Barq are all confirmed for May's Olympia bash... The first batch of acts have been announced for The Gig, FM104’s annual fundraiser for Help A Dublin ...

One of the most exciting new artists on the Dublin music scene, Soulé will join Booka Brass and BARQ for a very special show at The Sugar Club, tomorrow, ...

Speaking exclusively with Hot Press, Fine Gael TD, who created the Bill to clamp down on reselling tickets for higher prices, confirmed ...

Innovative progressive pop from former Bad Seed Innovative progressive pop from former bad seed The extended family of former members of the Birthday Party, the Boys Next Door ...

The three-piece are set to embark on their first tour coinciding with the release of their newest single, “Clutch”. Two years on from an initial explosive emergence, the Dublin-based ...

Hip hop’s holiest lyricist will be making his way to Workman's this April. An internationally known artist signed to Atlantic Records, Sir The Baptist is acknowledged by Forbes, ...

DJ and producer Tim O’Donovan and actor/musician Neil Watkins have combined their eclectic skills to create a new band, Buffalo Woman. Hearing O’Donovan tell the story, the ...

Following her controversial speech at the Women’s March on Washington, a radio station in Texas announced, that they won’t play any of Madonna’s ...

The AVA Festival and Conference will take place on June 2-3 in Belfast's T13 warehouse at the Titanic Quarter. The line-up includes the likes of Jeff Mills, Marcel Dettmann, Midland, ...

They're sure to feature on Wednesday February 1 when 2fm goes all-Irish again. The line-up for this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event ...

Songwriter Eve Belle has already released a demo and is planning to finish work on new material this spring, but her original breakthrough came when she released a haunting cover of ...

It won't be dull, that's for sure! In a decision that’s come totally out of leftfield, Al Porter is joining Today FM as their new noon to 2.30pm man. He takes over from Dermot & Dave who ...

Each day this week, we'll be bringing you six rising artists from Ireland who are tipped to make an impact in 2017. HEDFUZY As far as Pat Byrne ...

Ethereal shards of noise can be looked forward to in March... The mighty Ride have announced March visits to the Limelight, Belfast (21) and Olympia, Dublin (22). Tickets go on sale ...

Over the coming days, we'll be bringing you a round up of the international acts most hotly tipped to succeed in 2017. THE ACES Utah isn’t known ...

Plus: the ugly side of the pro-Israel lobby has again reared its head, this time in the controversy surrounding a recent UCC debate. The lengths that pro-Israel activists will go to ...

There's a rocky road ahead. And we’re not talking about the one from Galway to Dublin. The good news is that Irish musicians have become far more ...

Pleasing return from bury stalwarts When you look up perseverance in a dictionary, there should be a picture of Elbow. The impressive Guy Garvey and company famously toiled away ...

Questions will be asked as to how the official Oscars website got the list of nominees for Best Actress wrong yesterday! What might yet turn into a major tinseltown row has emerged over ...

In a front cover interview that will have tabloids all over the world frothing at the mouth, the daughter of Michael Jackson has told Rolling Stone that she believes her father was murdered ...

Another ambient masterclass from Eno Brian Eno probably doesn’t sleep that much. How else could he have produced 43 albums by other artists, 26 studio albums of his own, plus another ...

Hot Press is disappointed that John Carney's Sing Street didn't get a nod – but there is plenty for the Irish film industry to be proud of, nonetheless, ...

Joshua Tillman's new album will be his third under stage name Father John Misty and will be his follow up to 2015's I Love You, Honeybear. ...

The suggestion is, of course, mischievous – but one thing we can say for sure: if the rest of the Brexit process is handled as stupidly as the decision ...

He's just one of the reasons why Tramp Press are in for a busy 2017... Having already earned him Goldsmiths Prize and Bord Gáis Energy Book accolades, ...

Neil Diamond has today announced a 50th anniversary European tour, with dates in Dublin and Belfast this October. Making the announcement on his birthday, Neil Diamond confirmed ...

The Academy just ended their live-streaming announcement of this years Oscar nominees. The video included testimony from past nominees and winners such as Brie Larson, Jennifer ...

Young MC, Color Me Badd & Salt-N-Pepa will also be dusting off their back catalogue... Tweens and teenagers of the ‘90s will be in hog heaven in ...

Edwin McFee meets rising pop artist Callum Stewart to hear about his internet-busting single ‘Parachute,’ his stellar 2016 and his plans for the year ahead. Meet Callum Stewart. ...

It truly is a golden age for Irish actors - and remarkably,there are even more homegrown screen stars set to break through in 2017. We say it every year: Ireland’s acting pool is overflowing ...

The Trainspotting star has made clear that his refusal to appear on Good Morning Britain is because of host Piers Morgan's comments about ...

Each day this week, we'll be bringing you six rising artists from Ireland who are tipped to make an impact in 2017. MIRIAM DONOHUE A Galwegian now ...

The next Star Wars film, Episode 8, will be titled.... wait for it... The ...

The excitement is mounting before the announcement at lunchtime of the 2017 Academy Award nominations. And a number of Irish contenders might ...

The former drummer from The Frames and Therapy? will be touring around six intimate venues for an intimate hang out and drum clinic. Hosted by the Common Ground Collective, the tour ...

The writer later apologised on Twitter, saying her actions were "inexcusable." Saturday Night Live has pushed Trump's buttons more than a few ...

The Donegal singer/songwriter's confessional new song lifts the lid on issues like depression. At just 19, Rosie Carney has already experienced ...

The events that took place on 14 February, 1981 have gone down in infamy. But the loss of 48 lives has never been investigated in a way that would satisfy ...

Long-Awaited Album From Dublin Legends Thirty-one years between studio albums must be something of a record. But then Dublin’s finest mod-inspired beat combo have always favoured ...

After the DC anti-hero movie Suicide Squad failed to truly win over the audience’s hearts, director David Ayer now admits he probably ...

Bell X1 played the first of two headline shows at the Olympia Theatre this weekend. Hot Press was there on Friday, January 20. Having never seen Bell X1 before but having delved ...

Eye-rolling return to form by madcap crew. What a topsy turvy several years it has been for Wayne Coyne and his jolly jesters. The Flaming Lips’ 2014 Sgt Pepper covers project, A Little ...

Nicknamed “cash for ash” or “burn to earn”, the public outcry surrounding a failed heating initiative in Northern Ireland has thrown ...

A bad sequel can drag an iconic original movie down. Thankfully, however, Danny Boyle has beaten that trap with his update of Irvine Welsh's landmark ...

For many years a struggling singer-songwriter in London, the use of Cork singer Lyra’s music in a high-profile TV campaign now has her being mentioned in the same breath as Enya and ...

Each day this week, we'll be bringing you six rising artists from Ireland who are tipped to make an impact in 2017. Æ MAK Aoife McCann and Ellie ...

Bostonian punks unleash fun but formulaic new LP Over the last decade, Boston-bred Celtic punks Dropkick Murphys have reached heights that many, ...

Most people would have assumed The Irish Times would be above clickbait - not to mention deliberately offending vulnerable minorities. Apparently not... On January 4, The ...

Making its Channel 4 bow on January 24, it's a Scandi must-watch... I know we like to think of ourselves as the ultimate cultural over-achievers, but per capita there’s no one that ...

Hot Press saw the fiery English rock band outdo themselves at the 3Arena on January 20. For rockers of a certain vintage, Black Sabbath’s early output will forever represent ...

The fifth season of the political drama will air on Netflix in May this year. A new trailer for House of Cards has been released on the day of ...

We'll be arriving early on June 25 to catch the divine Ms. H! If you were umm-ing and err-ing over buying Phil Collins tickets, the news that Blondie are taking care of Aviva Stadium support ...

He'll be joined on stage by 200 of his closest friends in September... There’s one final chance to see the genius that is Ennio Morricone on September 23 when the Italian maestro pays ...

Prepare for some al fresco pop wonderfulness in July! The swoonsome Belle And Sebastian will be holding court in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens on July 20. Tickets go on sale on January ...

The album itself hasn't even dropped yet, but Ed Sheeran has already broken streaming records with his new singles "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill." Both songs have been streamed ...

Instead, it was Hughie Maughan who got the chop from RTE’s hit series last night... Last night saw the first celebrity eliminated from RTE’s ...

Due to a scheduling conflict Dana Masters has had to reschedule her forthcoming 17 November headline show at The Sugar Club, Dublin to 9 February 2017. All tickets purchased remain ...

Protests occurred all over Ireland and the world this weekend against Trump and the alt-right agenda. The fight back against the Trump and the alt-right ...

Scottish Indie Pop legends Belle & Sebastian return to Dublin this summer to perform for the very first time in the stunning surroundings of the Iveagh Gardens. In 2014, Belle & Sebastian ...

Switching between synth and trumpet, award-winning trumpet player, composer, bandleader and BBC New Generation Artist Laura Jurd has been heralded as one of the strongest, most ...

Roe McDermott was one of the 100,000 people who attended the Women’s March in San Francisco – and wonders where we go from here. My flatmates ...

There was a huge turnout of stars and celebrities at the anti-Donald Trump marches that took place all over the world yesterday – most spectacularly ...

Following their album release before Xmas, The Lost Brothers, Bill Ryder-Jones and Nick Power (The Coral) are paying tribute to Townes Van Zandt ...

Receiving a glowing review in the latest issue of Hot Press, I See You sees the indie electronic group return to the music scene in style. Still on a high following the ...

Ed Sheeran still remains on top with "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill" at spots one and two. This week on the charts Ed Sheeran stays strong with ...

Following the announcement that U2 will be embarking on an American and European tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking fifth album, The Joshua Tree ...

For the day that's in it, we've a couple of songs for The Donald... We know this is the grimmest day in the history of mankind – sadly, there were no ...

Hot Press' Maeve Heslin was at Vicar St to see a love-struck Wallis Bird perform songs new and old. Just a week after receiving a Choice Prize nomination, Wallis Bird bounds ...

The President was sworn in at his inauguration ceremony at Capitol Hill less than an hour ago. Speaking for the first time as President, Donald Trump ...

Some of the music industry's biggest artists have voiced their opposition to the incoming President of the United States ahead of his inauguration. ...

The Baltimore Band will be heading back to Dublin in July. The synthpop trio have not been seen on these shores since their 2015 Electric Picnic performance. The American group ...

Country’s next big thing is a Snoop-loving, Trump-hating former jailbird, whose burgeoning fan club includes Jack White. Stuart Clark meets the remarkable Margo Price. As is ...

Magical Musical Explores Art, Ambition, and Love In all art, one has to understand the past in order to appreciate the present, and imagine the future. After Damien Chazelle’s ...

The one-time vocalist of Irish band Ten Speed Racer has today released his new single 'Spinning Wheels'. A timely politically conscious song, 'Spinning Wheels' focusses on the vicious ...

James McAvoy chews scenery in problematic horror about multiple personalities. M. Night Shyamalan needs a hit. Establishing himself as the Tsar of the Twist with The Sixth Sense, ...

The maestro will say his farewell to Ireland before retiring from international touring. World famous Italian film composer Ennio Morricone ...

Ahead of Trump's Inauguration tomorrow, Hot Press reflects on global politics and what the next four years could hold. Where to start? I know I’ve said it before, but Captain ...

Gorillaz make their return with new Anti-Trump song and video 'Hallelujah Money'. Today, the Damon Albarn-headed group has shared their new song called “Hallelulah Money,” ...

Ahead of Trump's Inauguration later today, Kyle Mulholland takes a look at a far-right movement which has been gaining traction in America in recent months. The Irish Times recently ...

A full 21 years after making one of the biggest British cinematic hits of the 1990s, the original cast and crew of Trainspotting have finally ...

Riverdance's Michael Flatley is the first Irish performer who is in D.C for the inauguration. With the inauguration date steadily creeping closer, Team Trump have been scrambling ...

The Repeal Project posted a teaser for the gig, which will take place in the Olympia on April 23, on their facebook this afternoon. The Repeal Project has announced that they will be ...

Serial killer drama The Fall went out with a terrifying flourish, with career best performances by Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan. We talk to ...

Dexys Midnight Runners’ hit single may not have been written about him, but there’s lots of reasons right now to chant the name of the People Before Profit TD, Gino Kenny. Chief ...

The teaser shows the Harry Potter star taking the role of gangster Charlie Cavendish. Most people just remember Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise. ...

We also bring you the Artists, Albums, Gigs, Movies, TV Shows, Books, Travel Destinations and Gadgets of the Year in our Hot For 2017 Special With ...

The Wicklow TD opens up in an extensive and illuminating conversation. In a wide-ranging and controversial interview in the new edition of Hot ...

Stuart Clark hopped a plane to Havana in February 2001 to see the Manic Street Preachers perform in front of Fidel Castro. Along with Nicky Wire and ...

Midge Ure makes a welcome return to Ireland for a Nationwide Tour playing 40 years of material from Ultravox, Visage, Rich Kids and solo hits. Shape shifting his way through the UK music ...

The lineup for the first Paris Lollapalooza has been announced, including performances from Pixies and Lana Del Rey. Lollapalooza has announced that they will continue to expand ...

Kick-off is 10pm, with quality craft beers to be sampled as well! One of the country’s leading wedding bands, The Hitmen Trio, are playing a Dublin ...

The groundbreaking synth funk pioneer passed away peacefully in his home. The Nigerian artist died on January 16, according to a statement released ...

The Leeds-based band will release their fourth album this March. The Haze, which was recorded and produced by Ross Orton in Sheffield, ...

The fifteenth Dublin International Film Festival will run for ten days from February 16-26, and will include actors and filmmakers from over 35 countries. The full details of the ...

Not content with making it three league titles in a row, Dundalk embarked on a history-making European campaign, which resulted in Ireland call-ups ...

One of the most notorious drug dealers of the modern era, in almost every way, Howard Marks went against stereotype. He was a highly intelligent, ...

It’s been a stand-out 12 months for Pixies, with a fantastic comeback album to their name and now the ultimate accolade of Hot Press Indie Heroes of the Year. Ed Power ...

In a revelatory interview, Panti Bliss opens up about inclusion, exclusion and matters personal and private. If British and American politics ...

Adele is an all too rare example of a celebrity visibly retaining their humanity under the spotlight. Ed Power recalls the moment last year when Adele embraced her superstar status ...

Having captivated America with her co-starring role in Loving, Limerick actress Ruth Negga is among the bookies' favourite to win a Best Actress Oscar in February. Stuart ...

The internationally-acclaimed trumpeter will embark on his first tour, "My Funny Valentine," in February. Niall O'Sullivan has played with such acts as Amy Winehouse, Michael ...

The indie-pop singer and soulful songwriter will play the first Live at the Liquor Rooms of 2017 this week! This Thursday, The Liquor Rooms will ...

Following the release of her debut EP One, teenage country-pop artist Catherine McGrath has revealed the live video for her cover of Jessie Ware’s ‘Say You Love Me’. ...

Trad music with a Latin twist and a Foo Fighters tribute band provide the entertainment at Monroe's Live this weekend. Arlandria, Ireland’s definitive Foo Fighters Tribute Act, ...

2 piece punk rockers Vylpynes today release their new single 'OCD'. The duo consists of singer/guitarist Maeve and drummer Kaz Miller. Their rock, punk, grunge sound is influenced ...

Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier returns to Dublin with her new 4 piece Source Ensemble. Bubbling synths, kraut pop rhythms and angular guitars all underpin that delicious laconic ...

The head of network HBO revealed why a prequel would be a better choice than a spin-off. The coming end of the Game of Thrones saga will probably ...

Dublin duo We Cut Corners begin 2017 by releasing their new track, ‘Of Whatever’, which also goes to radio today. Dublin duo We Cut Corners begin ...

Dublin-based post-punkers Girl Band will be heading to the Club.The.Mammoth festival three weeks before their headline show at Vicar St in aid of Pieta House. CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH ...

Olaf Tyaransen catches up with million-selling author Paul Howard, who currently has two new books out at the moment. One is the latest in his satirical ...

Crowding round the table were Áine Cahill, Róisín O and assorted members of Fangclub, Keywest, Overhead, The Albatross, The Riptide Movement ...

It’s been a strange 12 months for Hot Press Man of the Year, Kanye West. Ed Power looks back at 365 days of heartache, scandal and sublime art from ...

The punk legend also apologises for the gear he nicked from David Bowie... We knew with him being the founder member of the Sex Pistols that Steve ...

In the past 12 months, Athy duo Picture This have become one of the biggest bands in the country, whilst also sparking a minor revolution in the music ...

Erotic obsession and political repression collide in the groundbreaking Brazilian series, which has catapulted its star to international fame. ...

Returning for its third year and taking place across the MAC and Oh Yeah Music Centre, Output Belfast is Ireland's largest music conference. Organised by Belfast City Council in partnership ...

Ahead of her performance at Vicar Street this evening, Hot Press recently caught up with folk-rock singer Martha Wainwright from her home ...

Hot Press' Sonja Fagan was among the very lucky group of fans who attended the first public tour of Prince’s legendary Paisley Park compound. ...

The 31st edition of Eurosonic Noorderslag took place from 11-14 January 2017, welcoming over 40,300 music fans and 4.200 delegates from all over the world to the city of Groningen. ...

Frontman James Murphy confirmed that the album would be finished soon, responding to fan inquiries on Facebook. Responding to questions about the album on Facebook, James Murphy ...

Northern Irish soul singer Amanda St John will embark on a UK & Ireland tour this February in support of her new single 'Grow'. 2016 was a break-out year for Northern Ireland bred singer/songwriter ...

Sadly for fans who missed out on tickets for July 22's homecoming, Bono & Co. won't be doubling up at Croker... Speculation as to whether U2 will play a second Croke Park show has been ...

The new video from the punk band includes images from American history, from the civil rights movement through to the election of Trump. Green Day has released the new lyric video for ...

Five up-and-coming acts will perform at The Button Factory this Thursday as part of the Searchlight Development Deal to showcase new bands. The ...

Eagles of Death Metal frontman opens up about the night of the attacks for the new HBO doc, which includes interviews with Bono and Josh Homme. HBO ...

“From a citizen’s point of view it sucks, but from an artist’s point of view it’s fucking great!” says the Trainspotting author. In advance of the imminent release of T2 ...

Irish metalheads Therapy? will be bringing their Wood & Wire acoustic tour to Whelans, Dublin this April, offering their fans a rare chance to see the band in a different context. The ...

Having already surprised us by dropping RTJ 3 on Christmas Eve, the hip-hop duo have pulled it out of the bag again and lined themselves up for a date at the Olympia Theatre this ...

Following its release in UK cinemas this weekend to glowing reviews, the Irish box-office smash hit The Young Offenders is now available to view across online platforms in ...

If you missed your shot to get tickets to U2's gig at Croke Park, there's always another option. Ryan Air took to Twitter this morning to offer a solution, ...

Cabra band Gypsies on the Autobahn have released a new video for their single "Hidden," which will be available on their upcoming album Born ...

Whelan's Ones to Watch Festival kicked off last night, with performances from Katie Laffan, LAOISE, and Brass Phantoms. Whelan’s is one of the gems of Dublin, and it’s got a well-earned ...

Unsurprisingly, Ed Sheeran found himself at the top of the Irish charts this week, with both his new singles at spots one and two. "Shape of You" clocked in at number one, with "Castle ...

The stellar cast also includes Austra, James Cameron, Iggy Pop, Stephen King & Joe Chester... It’s a just a week to go before the Four Horseman ...

After three years since their last featuring, Brazilians DJ and EDM performer released a new single about the power of a friendship. Brazilians ...

Booka Brass will be teaming up with rising electronic-soul star Soulé and BARQ for a once-off set of performances at the Sugar Club on January 26. ...

It graces the new Matthew McConaughey thriller of the same name... Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse have collaborated on ‘Gold’, a Leonard Cohen-esque tune that helps soundtrack the ...

The landmark TV documentary series premieres in September. Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose have penned two hours worth of new music for The Vietnam ...

He bequeathes us arguably the greatest horror film of all time... The very sad breaking news is that the man who scared us shitless in the ‘70s with The Exorcist, William Peter Blatty, ...

"End. Of. Story." the rapper tweeted late last night. Amid rumours that he's playing at Trump's inauguration, R. Kelly finally released a statement ...

Find out the 15 old and new tracks that could be set to feature the T2 album. The Prodigy, Underwolrd, Young Fathers, Blondie, The Rubberbandits and others appear. It seems like the ...

If you're a fan of the Maine man, step this way... From the Consequence of Sound stable comes The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King podcast. The first, generously endowed two-hour show ...

Football has lost one of its true gentlemen... Paul McGrath and Elton John are among those paying tribute to Graham Taylor, the former Watford, ...

The Irish pop rock duo decided to take on one of Sheeran's new song. Irish band Picture This tweeted this video of themselves covering Ed Sheeran’s latest single, 'Castle on the Hill' ...

Matt Bellamy & Co. are going to have to extend their mantelpiece again... The eighth annual European Festival Awards were held on Wednesday night, ...

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be a barrier free museum where artificial divisions between "high" and "popular" art are absent, allowing ...

The sci-fi action film will be released via Netflix January 27. Netflix has released the new trailer for their upcoming film iBoy, starring Bill Milner and Game of Thrones ...

Conor J. has conjured up a beautiful song in support of Home Sweet Home. Conor J. O’Brien has penned a tune in support of the Home Sweet Home initiative, which entered a new chapter ...

The Dingle indie rockers were presented with the award by Jools Holland... Irish rockers Walking On Cars were among the 10 winners of the 2017 European Border Breakers Awards (the ...

The new album will be released March 3. Continuing with the mathematics theme, Ed Sheeran has announced that his new album will be titled ÷, or Divide. ...

Book your Ryanair flights now for May! Currently enjoying a sell-out Tokyo run, the David Bowie is exhibition heads back to Europe for a Museu del Disseny de Barcelona residency starting ...

The XX will be scaring you witless in February... St. Vincent has posted the trailer for XX, a “wrapping together of four suspenseful stories ...

A statement has been issued as occupiers leave Apollo House for new locations... It is regrettable that in recent days the state has failed to take ...

Upcoming acts include Katie Laffan, WOLFF, and Brass Phantoms. Starting tonight, Whelan's will be hosting its Ones to Watch festival through ...

Carrie Fisher appears in the new UK series in one of her final performances along Joseph Fiennes, Stockard Channing, Brian Cox, Eddie Marsan and ...

Forget the Golden Globes and the Oscars, this is the one that matters... The nominees for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year have ...

Home Sweet Home held a rally at Apollo House this afternoon, shortly after their application to extend the occupation of the building was denied by the High Court. Earlier today, Home ...

Intriguingly, there's a song called 'Galway Girl'... Ed Sheeran has just posted the track-listing for his very eagerly-awaited ÷ (Divide) album. It includes a song called ‘Galway ...

He's also been zooming in on Overhead, The Albatross... While the rest of Kodaline (bleedin' slackers!) had Christmas off, bassist Jason Boland ...

With 10 seasons and about 18 million viewers per episode The Big Bang Theory is one of the biggest comedy shows on television. Now there is an update on the future of the show. ...

The Apollo House occupation may not end tomorrow. Read their statement in full here... The Home Sweet Home Campaign is growing increasingly concerned ...

Barack Obama gave his farewell speech in Chicago, the city he considers home, walking out to U2's 'City of Blinding Lights', the very same song he ...

We'll know who's in the running later on today... To celebrate the announcement later on today of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year ...

Having yesterday announced a North American and European tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking album The Joshua Tree, we can now reveal ticket prices ...

The flags are flying at half-mast at HP Towers... Numerous tributes have been paid today to David Bowie on the first anniversary of his death. Having ...

The show aimed at raising funds for Planned Parenthood will bring along more special guests. A benefit show has been announced for the day ...

One of the most renowned saxophone and clarinet players brings his life into stage. NewBliss is an amazing memoir of Keith's musical path, ...

David Lynch's acclaimed cult show will return for an 18-episode third season in the spring. The Twin Peaks revival season will premiere with a two-hour special on May 21, with ...

The upcoming Marvel adventure will probably bring together as many superheroes as never before. Now Zoe Saldana also confirmed that she will be ...

While Moonlight was considered to be the highest competition for Damien Chazelle's La La Land, it has only been given four BAFTA ...

New dates for Cork, Dublin and Limerick are added to the tour schedule of the Glasgow singer. Following his shows in January and March, supporting Elbow, C Duncan added nine live dates ...

12 Points festival is looking for emerging Irish jazz or contemporary artists to perform, applications accepted up until January 31. Only 3 weeks ...

It is with great sadness that Hot Press has learned of the death of George Murray. George was one of the owners of the famous Murray Records chain – which was one of the three big retail ...

There were dramatic developments on Monday in the occupation of Apollo House, with the activists reaching an agreement that additional hostel ...

"Bowie can act alright, so long as he’s singing at the same time," ventured our man Peter Murphy. David Bowie might’ve played as many “secret” ...

Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness made the announcement during a press conference just moments ago. The Deputy First Minister is stepping aside over ...

In a two page resignation letter, Martin McGuinness said that Arlene Foster must not be allowed to hold an Executive role having been in charge of ...

Gary Oldman, Simon Le Bon & Joe Elliott were among those raising glasses last night to David. The Brixton Academy was the setting last night for the ...

He jointly shared the 1969 Ivor Novello Best Song Award with David Bowie. Peter Sarstedt, the writer and performer of iconic ‘60s song ‘Where ...

A delegation of TDs, led by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, will arrive in Cairo later today to meet with Ibrahim Halawa and the Egyptian government. ...

U.S. President Elected says he’s not surprised by Streep’s Golden Globes speech and called the Oscar-winning actress "over-rated" on his Twitter account. Donald Trump has ...

Bowie saved some of his finest small screen work for the new millennium...

"The Joshua Tree documents a cultural as well as musical watershed, bookended by the band’s momentous homecoming gigs at Croke Park in ’85 and ’87," he wrote in 2002. U2's The ...

They've been known to bash out a mean 'One' cover... The Lumineers have been talking about getting to open for U2 in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Washington ...

Renowned Irish singer, songwriter and producer Joe Chester announces the release of his 5th studio album, The Easter Vigil, for February ...

It was a night of political messages, passionate speeches - and of course, some whining by Trump, reports Roe McDermott With the inauguration of Donald Trump looming this month, politics ...

"It's like he's channeling something from somewhere we can't even get to," she reflected. "Straight off, I can tell that it's a masterpiece," the ...

"It clarifies how U2's vocation has become the revival and renewal of rock and the recovery of its most romantic values," said our man Bill Graham. ...

It took the combined force of Hot Press' Editor Niall Stokes and U2 journalist extraordinaire Bill Graham to thrash it out with the four ...

Stuart Clark very nearly ran out of superlatives... Normally I’m of the opinion that God’s a bit of a bastard, but today all he/she/it has done ...

Speculation has been mounting about a special U2 tour that would celebrate the release of their global smash hit album The Joshua Tree, 30 years on. Well, the announcement will be made ...

Speculation has been rife that a Croke Park date would be included in the rumoured U2 'Joshua Tree Anniversary' tour. PLUS full details of North American Joshua Tree Tour & European ...

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 is on! The full details have now been announced, with a Croke Park date included... U2 are set to return to select stadiums this year with U2: The Joshua Tree ...

"He has more realities than idols, more fears than mere acceptance of them, more scars than dreams," Tony Clayton-Lee eloquently opined. Just ...

The Irish musical satirists join a select list of important artists who will be part of one of the cinematic events of 2017, including Iggy Pop, The Clash, Blondie, Underworld and Wolf ...

Little Mix top the Irish Charts on the first Friday of 2017 with Glory Days. No strangers to the top stop, the X-Factor-programmed girl band first topped the charts in December ...

Stuart Clark still hasn't calmed down after meeting his childhood hero in U2's Clarence Hotel... Wowed By Bowie A new album, an exclusive gig ...

Enda Walsh was guest of honour at The Sugar Club to discuss working with Bowie as co-writer of the successful Broadway show Lazarus. Bowie took on ...

The new compelling single comes out almost a month ahead of her biggest headline show in Dublin at The Sugar Club in February. Irish indie-folk artist ...

Designer of the cover for Hot Press' 2017 Annual, David Rooney has proved time and again that he is a multi-talented man. Today David releases his new single 'Ladder to the Sun' ...

2016 saw the passing of some of the biggest names ever in music. To commemorate their legacy, a group of Irish musicians have put together a stunning ...

After the short teaser trailer of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge in October, now Disney released a whole new synopsis for ...

Art-rock maverick Mik Artistik on unlikely adventures in Longford, being friends with leatherclad legend Zodiac Mindwarp, and acting as guest ...

Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released latest names of presenters for the Golden Globe Awards ceremony that takes place this Sunday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association ...

We've also tasty treats from Chief Keef, Declan McKenna, Morphine, Elbow & The Shins It’s with a New Year spring in its step that Free Music Friday ...

'Castle On The Hill' and 'The Shape Of You' represent very different sides of the Suffolk singer. Ed Sheeran was up at the crack of dawn this morning ...

There are also three new tunes to look forward to! The Cranberries are currently applying the finishing touches to a new unplugged album of hits with three new tunes thrown in for good ...

Back in 1995, Hot Press' Helena Mulkerns braved the palm trees of the Chateau Marmont in LA for an exclusive chin-wag about fame, fashion, Drag Queens, the end of the millennium, ...

The first song that Def Leppard ever played when we got together in a rehearsal room was ‘Suffragette City’,” he told us. The Man Who Changed ...

The X-rated 1969 short he starred in, The Image, surfaced online last year... David Bowie fans will be fascinated by The Image, his first short film dating back to 1969, which is about ...

When MTV launched in 1981, David was more than ready for them!

A new BBC sketch comedy show Revolting spoofs the "Real Housewives" franchise and ISIS terrorist group in its first episode. The controversial ...

Mysteriously taking to Twitter to announce that "something big is happening at 5.30pm", the band released a snippet of a new song beside the hashtag #TheScriptUnite In a 90 second ...

No other artist has been lauded in Hot Press quite like the Thin White Duke, says Stuart Clark... It’s telling that in the 25-years I’ve written ...

Hopefully they're bringing their ice cream van with them (uh huh uh huh uh huh)... Amidst all the Brexit/alt-Reich gloom comes the terrifically ...

Limerick native Ruth Negga had a brilliant year in 2016 with the success of her film Loving, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Now only a few days into 2017, the actress ...

The Galway-born writer unveiled the cover of the book and announced that it would be released this April. The self-confessed 'sweary lady' strikes ...

Slovak rockers Konflikt are heading to Fibber Magee's as part of their 25th anniversary tour. Inspired by the likes of The Ramones and Metallica, Konflikt bring a Eastern European ...

New Alien, Kingsman, Planet of the Apes, and X-Men films will be released later this year. Hidden Figures, premiering February 17 This historical ...

"What fuckwit commissioned it?" asks Father Ted man Graham Linehan. There’s been a massive online reaction – most of it extremely negative ...

The Foo Fighters' short-lived hiatus appears to be over as the band prepare for a number of live dates across Europe this year and now have plans to record a new album. The news came as ...

Hot Press were down at The Workman's Club last night to cover the 31st Vibe For Philo - called 'Saga For An Ageing Orphaned Child.' A packed Workman’s Club is the venue for the ...

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has commenced a national public consultation on a health technology assessment of smoking ...

Dublin-born singer songwriter Keith Cullen finished 2016 on a high as his debut single 'Say Something' made its way onto the Billboard Charts. ...

Trainspotting from 1996 will have a comeback to the UK screens as the Trainspotting sequel premieres this month – but only for ...

Emma Donoghue, Paul Howard, and Colm Toibin's books also made the list. The list of Ireland's best-sellers for 2016 has come in, with wizard hero ...

Trump announced that the album sales of young singer Jackie Evancho have "skyrocketed" since it was announced she would be singing at his inauguration. ...

"In under 40 minutes David Bowie had not only salvaged his career but become a superstar," he reflected. By the time he came to make Ziggy Stardust ...

Released on 'cherry pie' vinyl, the Twin Peaks soundtrack looks like the perfect thing to get people in the mood for the return of David Lynch's ...

The '60s & '70s: Mr. B was making love to the camera long before MTV came on the scene.

Renowned Irish singer, songwriter and producer, Joe Chester, has today announced the release of his fifth studio album, The Easter Vigil. ...

Grace Jones - The Musical Of My Life will be screened later this year. A film about Grace Jones is set to gain a full UK release later this year and Hot Press can reveal that ...

Musicians across the country are playing free gigs for a worthy cause this month. Bands are waiving their fees this month in effort to raise funds for the innocent victims in war-torn ...

The Irish playwright talks about his friend and collaborator... Handpicked by him to work on Lazarus, Irish playwright ENDA WALSH was one of DAVID ...

The Dubliner was part of David's inner circle for over a decade... About A Bowie It had been years since anyone had heard from David Bowie, the ...

Linda Sharkey, who has spent the better half of the year involved with the David Bowie Tribute Festival happening between January 5-10, worked ...

The collection includes 3CD/LP set of their debut, featuring remastered stereo and mono mixes, plus live recordings. To celebrate the 50th anniversary ...

Following yesterday's march to the Department of Finance for the purpose of handing in a letter to ask for NAMA buildings to be opened for the homeless, ...

In order to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of rock icon David Bowie The Dome Exhbition Space at St. Stephen's Green Centre are have ...

The funeral took place yesterday of Frank Murray – the man who began his career as tour manager with Thin Lizzy, and worked with Elton John and The Specials, before managing The Pogues, ...

The now widely-popular segment originated with a sketch from Corden and George Michael. Last night when James Corden returned to the Late Late ...

With the news that notorious criminal Charles Manson is reported to be gravely ill in a prison hospital, we looked back into the Hot Press archives to revisit Peter Murphy's ...

The Pennsylvanian boys leaked about a sixth album coming soon. There is no release date just yet, but the The Wonder Years revealed in a tweet that they will be writing a new album this ...

Bright Lights will air on January 7th, less than a month after the tragic deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. HBO has ...

Song To Song will also feature an ensemble cast, with Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale all expected to star. According ...

'Something There' sounds incredible with Watson's thrilling vocals. Disney fans are going crazy since the official Beauty and the Beast's ...

Brian Eno has shared an extensive New Year message, urging the public to push for social justice and equality. Taking to his Facebook page on January 1, Eno addressed the “pretty ...

If cast, Harrelson will star as the mentor to young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich. Woody Harrelson is in early talks to earn himself a role ...

Phil Lynott, the legendary frontman for Thin Lizzy, died 31 years ago today. It was on this day, January 4 1986, the news broke that Phil had sadly passed away in London. With Thin ...

The Cork native plays a crisis negotiator in the new thriller series. Actress Sarah Greene, whose credits include roles on the popular horror series Penny Dreadful and the ...

Sebastian Barry has scooped the coveted Costa Novel Award for the second time for Days Without End. And he is joined in the winner's enclosure by Dublin-based Scottish-born writer ...

It’s with a heavy heart that we bring you news of the death of Martin Murphy, the man who drummed up a storm in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s with the ...

One of the largest festivals in the world, Coachella yesterday announced their star-studded line-up for April 2017. Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick ...

Less than two weeks before the arrival of their third album I See You, The xx have released their new track 'Say Something Loving'. The track features samples from the Alessi ...

The story follows the humanitarian crisis in Syria trough a young boy that is in the war-torn Middle East. Major Lazer and duo Showtek released 'Believer' ...

Their lunchtime replacement(s) will be announced soon... Having parted mid-morning company with Anton Savage before Christmas, Today FM are ...

The new single is the third track to be released from the band's fantastic fourth album Be Honest, Fear Not. 'Boring' is a blunt, punchy punk tune which begins most intriguingly ...

Your trailer-by-trailer guide to the new Netflix arrivals. January 3 Jen Kirkman, Just Keep Livin? Comedian Jen Kirkman tells all about Italian ghosts, alone ...

London Grammar have released their first original material since 2013. Sliding into hibernation following the release of their debut album If ...

Following the release of their debut single 'Eager' last month, Davis have today released their first EP Simple Words, Complex World. ...

There were tears and laughter this morning at the legendary Thin Lizzy and Pogues man's funeral... There was a massive turnout this morning at Mount ...

We'll be talking to two of his Dublin collaborators, Gerry Leonard and Enda Walsh... It’s almost a year since we woke up to the shock news that David Bowie had died from cancer just ...

Bow Street Sessions – brought to you by Jameson and Hot Press – returns to Dublin on Thursday, January 26, where the stars of the show will be the extraordinary Booka Brass and agro-soulsters ...

Apollo House protesters today marched to the Department of Finance buildings to deliver a petition to Michael Noonan asking him to open empty NAMA ...

Legendary Irish singer David Kitt released Yous in September 2016 and has made it available for one week only to kick off the New Year. His ...

Ed Sheeran left a pretty strong hint on Facebook on Sunday that new music would be released on Friday. This will be Sheeran's first release since his last album X came out back ...

Stella Bulochnikov, Carey's manager, blames the show's producers for the disastrous performance, according to a statement she made to Billboard. ...

The Irish actress, who has achieved international acclaim for her role in Loving, picked up the award at the ceremony last night. The Limerick ...

Bruce Springsteen talked with Marc Maron on his podcast "WTF", following the release of his memoir Born To Run last September. Both being ...

Record sales recently hit a 25-year high, with albums from Bowie and other dearly departed artists contributing to the high number of sales. As the BPI reports, 3.2 million LPs were ...

It's going to be a Hot Press 40th birthday celebrating New Year... It's a very Happy New Year from everyone at Hot Press! There was extra vigour to our cork-popping last night with the ...

More Hollywood A-Listers have also been championing the Apollo House cause. As the Apollo House occupation reaches its most crucial stage, Home Sweet Home have received the support ...

We'll be dipping into the Trinity Street archives to mark the first anniversary of his death... Parlophone has confirmed the February 10 release ...

To coincide with the first anniversary of his death, we re-wind Stuart Clark's warts 'n' all chat with the Motörhead legend. The Head Master He has warts on his face, chemical ...

"For me, Fisher wasn't iconic because she played Princess Leia. Princess Leia was iconic because she was played by Carrie Goddamn Fisher." I was late to love Princess Leia. Star Wars ...

As 2016 draws to a close, the Grim Reaper has struck again. Allan Williams, the Beatles’ very first manager and booking agent during their formative years in Hamburg, died yesterday ...

