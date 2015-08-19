"For me, Fisher wasn't iconic because she played Princess Leia. Princess Leia was iconic because she was played by Carrie Goddamn Fisher." I was late to love Princess Leia. Star Wars ...Read More
To coincide with the first anniversary of his death, we re-wind Stuart Clark's warts 'n' all chat with the Motörhead legend. The Head Master He has warts on his face, chemical ...Read More
Million-selling author Paul Howard has two new books this year. One is the latest in his satirical Ross O-Carroll-Kelly series; the other concerns an entirely different class of ...Read More
Pixie Geldof talked with Olaf Tyaransen back in November about her love for Ireland, her unlikely music influences, and the pros and cons of being from a famous family. I wasn’t sure ...Read More
The courts may have ordered the occupiers of Apollo House to vacate the building - but they have bigger plans in mind... The Home Sweet Home campaign today announced that they plan to ...Read More
The Star Wars legend passed away this afternoon... The sad, but not totally unexpected, news from the States is that Carrie Fisher has passed away after going into cardiac arrest on ...Read More
His partner has also spoken of the "beautiful person" he was. More friends and musical admirers have paid tribute to George Michael following his death on Christmas Day. "George ...Read More
Incoming 2017 festival star, Justin Vernon, took New York by storm this month... The Forbidden Fruit-bound Justin Vernon - he's curating the Monday June 5 line-up with Lisa Hannigan ...Read More
Aftermath singer Johnny Cronin (pictured on the far right) gives us his take on 2016, offering up his favourite track, album, gig, film, TV show ...Read More
Christy Dignam bravely opened up in an extensive interview with Jason O'Toole back in October. Alongside the 8th Amendment and making cannabis ...Read More
Love/Hate's Killian Scott and Game of Thrones' John Bradley teamed up for this photo shoot back in March, ahead of their new film Traders. Taken at a PR function, ...Read More
U2 have posted a very interesting Christmas teaser on their website, remarking on the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree and hinting about a new album – and all that goes with it In ...Read More
They are one of the finest new Irish bands in aeons. And they are well on their way to becoming huge. You can appreciate why, watching this brand new video, seen for the first time today, ...Read More
Niamh Farrell, lead singer of the indie rock five-piece, HamsandwicH, tells us what she was listening to and watching in 2016. Favourite track ...Read More
Another one from our BeKreativ series, Voxx came to the Hot Press studios back in the summer. Red smoke bombs set the scene for an explosive photo shoot for the Dublin-based ...Read More
The Followill family had some curveballs in store for interviewer Olaf Tyaransen during a highly charged interview back in October. Curveballs are fairly commonplace in rock journalism, ...Read More
They are one of the finest new Irish bands in aeons. And they are well on their way to becoming huge. You can appreciate why, watching this brand new video, seen for the first time today, ...Read More
George Michael has died at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire. He was 53. George Michael – or Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou to give him his full name ...Read More
The Tulla Céili Band were one of the forerunners of the trad revival, who gigged all over Ireland as well as internationally with great success. ...Read More
Just ahead of the US Presidential elections, Jason O'Toole caught up with the former Miss Universe Ireland, who went to the States to take part in ...Read More
James McClean's face made our cover for the 2016 Euro Special back in June. Taken in Cork at the Republic of Ireland training ground, we got up close and personal with the Republic of ...Read More
Best known for her starring role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, Carrie Fisher is currently in intensive care in a hospital in Los Angeles. Carrie Fisher is currently being treated in ...Read More
The shocking celebrity cull of 2016 continues with the sad news of the death of Rick Parfitt, who was a key member of Status Quo throughout their glory days. Parfitt passed away in a hospital ...Read More
Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly tell us what Leonard meant to him during his Long Kesh incarceration... Gerry Adams and Gerry Kelly (pictured) are not ...Read More
"He was deeply confused & anguished as a human being," proffers the former Fatima Mansions man. “Various Positions was the first album of his ...Read More
The singer turns to Leonard when her soul needs nourishing. “I’ve been a fan since I was a teenager in boarding school. In fact, I can pinpoint ...Read More
"Leonard was intensely aware of other people's feelings," she told Stuart Clark. Last night it was Portland’s Alberta Rose Theater, tomorrow ...Read More
Judy recorded 'Suzanne', and turned it into a massive '60s hit when Leonard was still an unknown writer. “I had a very close pal who was friends ...Read More
Kilkenny’s multi-instrumentalist brings an explosive live show. Rarely Seen Above Ground (R.S.A.G.) is bringing to The Sound House in Dublin an explosive live show just after ...Read More
Stuart Clark was ever so flattered when the Outlander star turned out to be a Hot Press fan! Her: I’ve really been looking forward to talking to ...Read More
The former And So I Watch You From Afar man was seduced by Savages & Worry Porn... Favourite Track of 2016? Adore, by Savages. A crescendo ...Read More
His loss is being felt throughout the Irish rock 'n' roll family. Online tributes have been pouring in to Irish music industry legend Frank Murray ...Read More
There were no last minute surprises as Clean Bandit (pictured), Weekend, Neiked and James Arthur battled it out to be the festive No.1. But ‘Fairytale of New York’ went top 10 once ...Read More
Michael Bublé, James Arthur and Bruno Mars all make a charge – but none of them can catch the great Canadian poet, whose death brought was one of the saddest moments of 2016 The great ...Read More
Taoiseach Enda Kenny addressed domestic and international issues in his annual Christmas address. In his message, which he delivered earlier this afternoon, the current Taoiseach ...Read More
The Sheffield band were spotted together in their hometown over the last few days, prompting rumours that they might be working on a new album. Since the release of AM in 2013 ...Read More
"We can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of shit." Ahead of her appearance on the Graham Norton show tonight, a short clip of the actress has surfaced online of her summing up the ...Read More
"He charms you so much that you feel like you've got the best interview in the world!" she told Paul Nolan. A hugely respected rock writer who has contributed ...Read More
"There was a special rapport between him and Ireland," the co-writer of 2001's classic Ten New Songs tells Stuart Clark. “As soon as I met Leonard ...Read More
Comedian Alison Spittle has captivated audiences all year at Vicar Street and beyond. Before telling us all about her plans for 2017, she told us ...Read More
Our animal-whispering photography team took this photo of The Riptide Movement back in early September. Taken in Phoenix Park, the more inventive members of the Hot Press ...Read More
Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae sat down with Jason O'Toole back in September for an extraordinary interview on his religious and political views. Healy-Rae ...Read More
2016 just got a whole lot worse with the desperately sad news that legendary Pogues manager and pal of Philip Lynott, Frank Murray, has died in Dublin Hot Press is deeply saddened to ...Read More
The glorious act of civil disobedience is getting the quality tunes it deserves! Carol Keogh has joined Lisa Hannigan in releasing a Christmas ...Read More
Our man Stuart Clark stowed away with the Clash legend in 1999! As all Clash fans will be aware, it was on December 22, 2002 that one of the fomenters of the UK punk revolution, Joe Strummer, ...Read More
Help make it an even happier Christmas for the crew in Apollo House! Lisa Hannigan is making her gorgeous version of 'Silent Night' available for ...Read More
There was magic in the air in 2010 when Leonard made his W.B. Yeats pilgrimage... “It’s in the Irish DNA that we’re a nation of storytellers. ...Read More
Colin O'Gorman says the public has a right to hear accurate abortion information on the state broadcaster. Amnesty International says it’s “deeply concerned” at yesterday’s ...Read More
Raglans have been touring all around promoting their new EP Again and Again, and after playing an unreal set for their Christmas party at ...Read More
Hot Press met Pixie Geldof at the RTE Radio Centre where she took a break from recording her debut album I'm Yours to speak with us. In an interview with Olaf Tyranansen ...Read More
Stuart Clark enjoyed renewing acquaintances with The Boss' trusted lieutenant... There is no finer journalistic pleasure than talking to Steve ...Read More
Having crossed the Atlantic in their teens, a succession of happy accidents resulted in Hattie & Charley joining Leonard's band. “He said, ...Read More
Paul Nolan recounts the extraordinary saga of drink, drugs, sex, depression, colourful characters, outrageous adventures & unforgettable music that is Leonard's legacy. In the ...Read More
Is this the start of a nationwide series of direct actions? Word is coming through tonight of a Home Sweet Home-style takeover of empty property ...Read More
A dramatic day at the Four Courts saw Judge Gilligan rule that the occupiers of Apollo House must vacate the premise by January 11. A spokesman for ...Read More
The occupiers will have to leave the building by January 11. Judge Gilligan has indicated that occupants of the Apollo House, which was taken over ...Read More
The Bootleg Beach Boys offer summer harmonies on the Winter Solstice. After selling out The Olympia in May, The Bootleg Beach Boys don their Winter ...Read More
Join us in paying Christmas tribute to the amazing Stevie Martin... As Christmas beckons, our thoughts are with the friends and family of Rainy Boy Sleep, AKA Stevie Martin, who tragically ...Read More
Releasing their debut album Everything This Way back in January, the Dingle-based five-piece went from strength to strength and picked up a litany of accolades along the ...Read More
The promoter Daryl Downey was told to “get a job” in the Dublin District Court yesterday, when an application was made to the court to enforce a high Court judgement. Rag Lane Entertainment’s ...Read More
Judy Collins, The Webb Sisters, Suzanne Vega & Sharon Robinson were among those who joined us in saying, "So long, Leonard!" Having treated us to ...Read More
Apollo House currently faces legal action against their occupation of NAMA-owned Apollo House to accommodate the homeless. They will be in court ...Read More
A musician by trade, Quentin Sheridan was homeless – and so he put out a call on Facebook. The occupation of Apollo House by Home Sweet Home is the ...Read More
The lads from Two Door Cinema Club chatted with Hot Press as their third album hit the shelves. By all accounts, the first chapter in the career ...Read More
Nile Rodgers says the deaths this year of so many of his musical friends has delayed the release. Nile Rodgers has confirmed the delayed arrival of the new Chic album, It’s About Time. In ...Read More
His other new book, I Read The News Today, Oh Boy, tells the extraordinary story of Guinness heir Tara Browne The bumper Hot Press 2017 Annual features ...Read More
The Donegal-born star has collected four Grammys in the past. Could the fifth be on its way, for last year's iconic return to action? Enya’s Dark ...Read More
The real thing has cancelled, but the tribute act are raring to go. Ireland's No.1 tribute act, the Red Hot Copy Peppers, will be performing tonight at the Grand Social. Their assistance ...Read More
It won’t hit cinemas until October next year, but a new teaser trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is already getting fans of the original Harrison Ford sci-fi movie excited. The ...Read More
It’s a case of “what might’ve been” for fans of 'The Lord of the Rings' movies: music icon David Bowie sadly had to turn down the opportunity to play a lead role in the blockbuster ...Read More
The Kaleidoscope series – hailed as one of Dublin’s premiere salon music series – will mark the 100th show since its inception with a gala performance at The Sugar Club on 1 February. ...Read More
The American artist will be releasing a new album Binary in 2017. Ani DiFranco has announced a Dublin date in June next year at Vicar Street. This will coincide with her new album ...Read More
The Brazilian star of the year's most provocative TV show is destined for international stardom. Hot Press’ 2016 was greatly enhanced by the ...Read More
The dreaded Man Flu means that fans will have to wait till next September to see the Californian legends. The disappointing news for Red Hot Chili ...Read More
The girl-band will continue as a four-piece after Cabello's quit announced this morning. Fifth Harmony have announced this morning that singer Camila Cabello has left the group. The ...Read More
Over 2,000 people have raised nearly €100,000 in just four days. It's only been a matter of days since Home Sweet Home activists began their occupation ...Read More
The Irish pp-rock band will be heading to Leopardstown this summer. Bulmers Live at Leopardstown is set to return in 2017 with another summer full ...Read More
“God almighty, he was such a sweet man!” Enda tells Hot Press. In shops now with the holy triumvirate of David Bowie, Prince and Leonard Cohen ...Read More
The California alt-rockers are heading to Vicar St next May. Following the hugely successful release of their critically acclaimed new album GORE in April of this year, Deftones ...Read More
For information including benefits, key facts, figures and rates for advertising with Hot Press, click belowAdvertise