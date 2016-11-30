Colin Farrell is in talks to join Denzel Washington in the upcoming thriller Inner City. Washington plays a lawyer who is recruited by a ...

As part of our Wedding Feature in the first Hot Press issue of the year, we bring you our pick of Ireland's finest wedding photographers: Jimmy Kilgallen. Sligo-based photographer ...

The shortlist for this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Irish Song of the Year 2016, in association with IMRO & IRMA, was announced today on RTÉ ...

Sky have reached a deal that will allow Discovery to keep its channels on air in Ireland. The last-minute deal was struck last night. Several Discovery channels were set to disappear ...

Mary Robinson has joined the chorus of senior international voices condemning Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East. Speaking ...

Ahead of their show at Iveagh Gardens on July 6, Future Islands have announced the release of their fifth studio album, The Far Field, on ...

Ireland has got the tougher of the two heats for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, in May. But first, we have to pick the song that Hometown's Brendan Murray will sing... The draw ...

The actor, who played FBI Chief Frank Cubitoso on the hit HBO series, has passed away at the age of 72. The actor, who had a support role on The Sopranos from 1999 to 2004, died on Tuesday ...

Irish author Sebastian Barry made history last night by becoming the first ever writer to win the prestigious Costa Book of the Year award on two occasions. The Dublin-born author ...

With Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West reportedly planning on boycotting the 59th Grammy Awards, we bring you the full list of who'll be performing ...

Bob Dylan's first three-disc album collection will be released in March, featuring 30 new recordings. Each disc will stand as a complete sequence, as these three separate albums ...

Brooklyn star Saoirse Ronan has earned the leading role in the film adaptation of Camilla Gibb's novel. After her Oscar nomination for ...

In yesterdays interview with BBC Radio 2 the Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi revealed that he will leave the series after the upcoming ...

A Date for Mad Mary will be available on DVD and On Demand this Friday, revisit the Hot Press interview with director Darren Thornton ...

Conor McGregor has shut down rumours that he will make a cameo appearance on Game of Thrones, stating that he he's not trying to be in show ...

UK art rocker struts his stuff. Leeds art-rocker Mik Artistik is one of the more inventive minds at work on the UK indie scene, and his imaginative approach is showcased to wonderful ...

From exciting Irish debuts to new releases by international heavy hitters such as Martin Amis, Paul Auster and Joyce Carol Oates, 2017 will be a big year for literary fiction. Olaf ...

As part of the Hot Press ‘Hot for 2017’ special, here’s our run-down of the best international drama to watch out for in the months to come. ...

The reunion of the masterful, three-time Oscar-winning actor and the critically acclaimed director will be the first since There Will Be Blood ...

Following on from their stunning performance at Dublin’s Christchurch last year, Saint Sister make their highly anticipated return to the live circuit this June for their biggest ...

London producer Kieran Hebden, a.k.a. Four Tet, shared the playlist yesterday, featuring songs by artists from the seven countries banned from ...

At his concert in Adelaide, Springsteen added his voice to the many who have been speaking out against Trump's muslim ban and restrictions on immigration. Springsteen took to twitter ...

Lisa Hannigan has today released the video for 'Undertow', the latest single from her new album At Swim. Helped by The National's Aaron Dessner, Lisa Hannigan brought out ...

Since Sunday hundreds of Uber users deleted the app from their phones or closed their accounts after the driving company didn’t take part in the ...

Ed Sheeran will be touring Ireland and the U.K this spring. The first round of tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 31, at 10 am, through Sheeran's website at the link below. The world ...

Ahead of the Grammy Awards ceremony, where a major tribute to Prince has been planned, purple Spotify billboards seem to suggest that the late singer's ...

Last night at the Screen Actors Guild awards, winners took the opportunity to speak out against the Trump Administration. The Screen Actors Guild ...

Ahead of their feature in next week's issue of Hot Press, watch the visuals for Elbow's new single 'Gentle Storm' from their upcoming album Little Fictions. A recreation ...

The Galway musician is gearing up to release a five song EP which will feature his acclaimed singles 'Let Us Be Heroes' and 'I'll Run'. With his music ...

Following the recent success of their much heralded and critically acclaimed studio album Solas, The Answer are pleased to announce the first radio single from that record, ...

Fashion designer Fintan Mulholland hails from Co. Monaghan, has a studio in Belfast, and from what we can tell, is set to become an international ...

The Manchester indie rockers will headline at Belsonic in Belfast and Malahide Castle in Dublin this June. The 1975 will return to these shores having thrilled the crowd at Electric ...

Our final day of rounding up the international acts most hotly tipped to succeed in 2017. MAGGIE ROGERS Helen of Troy he ain’t, but Pharrell ...

It’s time to bid adieu to seasonal gloom with a generous helping of flamboyant colour. By Roe McDermott The New Year is upon is and it’s time to ditch the doom and gloom of 2016 – ...

With no background in politics, and a paltry five weeks to canvass, he was first elected to the Dáil in 2011 as an Independent. Since then, he co-founded and then left the Social Democratic ...

You can name your price for this gorgeous four-tracker... Easing the Monday blues somewhat is Live In Philadelphia, a four-track name your price offering from Lisa Hannigan. In ...

While a second season of the Netflix documentary Making a Murderer was already confirmed in 2016, no actual release date has been announced ...

The club isn't the best place to find a lover, but the boxing gym's where it's at. Ed Sheeran has released the new video for "Shape of You," and it's the five minute-long action romance ...

The 1975, The Chainsmokers and Cream Classical have all been confirmed for the June gigs at Belfast’s Ormeau Park. They'll join Jess Glynne and ...

The announcement came this morning and makes Gavin James the second act lined up to play at Munster's newest music venue in 2017. The Dublin musician ...

Widely considered one of the best guitarists in the world for his two-handed playing style and integration of percussive techniques, Preston ...

The US singer-songwriter and star of LA LA Land used the platform of the Producers Guild Awards to launch a scathing attack on the presidency of Donald ...

The inaugural "Spike" Cello Festival is a three-day programme of cello-related events taking place from February 10 to 12 2017 in various venues ...

The Swedish group will headline Whelans, Dublin on April 19. Back in October , The Radio Dept released their 4th full-length album Running Out of Love - an album life in Sweden ...

The much-anticipated first Jameson Bow St. Sessions of 2017 went off with a bang as Soulé, Barq and Booka Brass brought endless grooves to The Sugar Club. As part of the long-standing ...

Brian Palm, artist and harmonica player with the Mary Stokes Band, pays tribute to the legendary actor, John Hurt, who died this week. I am glad to say that I enjoyed the privilege of ...

For the first time in his long career Paul Weller has recorded a full film score for new release Jawbone. The film’s star (as well as writer and co-producer), the Bafta-nominated ...

Courtroom drama about Holocaust deniers feels powerfully relevant. In 1996, American academic Deborah Lipstadt and her publisher, Penguin Books, were sued by British Holocaust ...

Mel Gibson’s war drama proves frustratingly uneven. Mel Gibson is back in the director’s chair – and given his infamous anti-Semitic rants, one could be understandably wary ...

Willie Williams, the stage designer for U2, told Rolling Stone all about what to expect from Joshua Tree 2017. Willie Williams has been the stage designer for U2 since ...

The funeral will be delayed until toxicology reports determine whether drug use had a hand in the singer's death. The funeral of George Michael, the iconic pop star who passed away ...

Her new single, ‘Black Tears,’ is available today. Imelda May has added yet another date to her run of gigs coming up in Dublin this May. She'll ...

The world-famous composer will play at the 3Arena this fall. Composer Ennio Morricone will play his final Dublin show this fall, at the 3Arena on Saturday September 23. He is known ...

Russell Brand will be heading back to Ireland in the Spring of 2018. As part of his "Russell Brand: Rebirth Tour", the TV personality and comedian-turned-political polemicist will ...

The director of the cult classic Donnie Darko has been quiet for quite a long time. Over 15 years after the movie premiered on the Sundance Film Festival in 2001, Richard Kelly ...

UK's premier pop talent is working on an adaptation of the book and the movie, with Broadway veteran Paul Rudnick Elton John is working on a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada ...

“It feels like a return to fucking Dickensian values,” says the singer. With the release of Elbow’s seventh studio album Little Fictions imminent, frontman Guy Garvey ...

They may not feature on the usual travel itinerary, but these off-the-beaten-track locations are among the hottest destinations of 2017. By Eamonn Seoige For Hot Press’ ...

Following the success of her last single, Clare singer, songwriter and guitarist SÍOMHA (pronounced Shee-va), has released a live video of her ...

The actress from Limerick just received her first Oscar Nomination. The 2017 Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair has arrived, and Irish actress Ruth Negga appeared on the cover this year, ...

Zachary Quinto is the latest to join Caitriona Balfe, Glen Hansard, and Martin Short as a recipient at the Oscar Wilde Awards, hosted by JJ Abrams. Actor Zachary Quinto will be honoured ...

Each day this week, we'll be bringing you six rising artists from Ireland who are tipped to make an impact in 2017. PARTICIPANT The ambient alias ...

Hip-hop legends House of Pain will play their first Irish show for six years, while The Streets frontman Mike Skinner is also lined up for the festival ...

the ninth IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards will take place on Tuesday 21st February 2017 at Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) HQ in Dublin. ...

Following their cameo in Trainspotting 2, Rubberbandits will be taking to the stage in Dublin’s Academy for their first live headline performance on February 4, 2017. ...

Featuring a mouthwatering line-up of three brilliant young acts, soul supremos Barq and Soulé will hook up with Booka Brass at the Sugar Club this ...

He'll be showcasing his new album in April... Ed Sheeran will have hundreds of thousands of people gazing longingly at their computer screens at 10am on Thursday February 2 when tickets ...

Hip hop’s holiest lyricist will be making his way to Workman's this April. An internationally known artist signed to Atlantic Records, Sir The Baptist is acknowledged by Forbes, ...

The Academic, Little Hours & Barq are all confirmed for May's Olympia bash... The first batch of acts have been announced for The Gig, FM104’s annual fundraiser for Help A Dublin ...

Speaking exclusively with Hot Press, Fine Gael TD, who created the Bill to clamp down on reselling tickets for higher prices, confirmed ...

Following her controversial speech at the Women’s March on Washington, a radio station in Texas announced, that they won’t play any of Madonna’s ...

The AVA Festival and Conference will take place on June 2-3 in Belfast's T13 warehouse at the Titanic Quarter. The line-up includes the likes of Jeff Mills, Marcel Dettmann, Midland, ...

The three-piece are set to embark on their first tour coinciding with the release of their newest single, “Clutch”. Two years on from an initial explosive emergence, the Dublin-based ...

NEWSFLASH: Al Porter to takeover Today FM lunchtime show It won't be dull, that's for sure! In a decision that's come totally out of leftfield, Al Porter is joining Today FM as their new noon to 2.30pm man. He takes over from Dermot & Dave who ...