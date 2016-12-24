Northern Irish soul singer Amanda St John will embark on a UK & Ireland tour this February in support of her new single 'Grow'. 2016 was a break-out year for Northern Ireland bred singer/songwriter ...Read More
“From a citizen’s point of view it sucks, but from an artist’s point of view it’s fucking great!” says the Trainspotting author. In advance of the imminent release of T2 ...Read More
Eagles of Death Metal frontman opens up about the night of the attacks for the new HBO doc, which includes interviews with Bono and Josh Homme. HBO ...Read More
Five up-and-coming acts will perform at The Button Factory this Thursday as part of the Searchlight Development Deal to showcase new bands. The ...Read More
Following its release in UK cinemas this weekend to glowing reviews, the Irish box-office smash hit The Young Offenders is now available to view across online platforms in ...Read More
Having already surprised us by dropping RTJ 3 on Christmas Eve, the hip-hop duo have pulled it out of the bag again and lined themselves up for a date at the Olympia Theatre this ...Read More
Irish metalheads Therapy? will be bringing their Wood & Wire acoustic tour to Whelans, Dublin this April, offering their fans a rare chance to see the band in a different context. The ...Read More
Cabra band Gypsies on the Autobahn have released a new video for their single "Hidden," which will be available on their upcoming album Born ...Read More
If you missed your shot to get tickets to U2's gig at Croke Park, there's always another option. Ryan Air took to Twitter this morning to offer a solution, ...Read More
Unsurprisingly, Ed Sheeran found himself at the top of the Irish charts this week, with both his new singles at spots one and two. "Shape of You" clocked in at number one, with "Castle ...Read More
Whelan's Ones to Watch Festival kicked off last night, with performances from Katie Laffan, LAOISE, and Brass Phantoms. Whelan’s is one of the gems of Dublin, and it’s got a well-earned ...Read More
Booka Brass will be teaming up with rising electronic-soul star Soulé and BARQ for a once-off set of performances at the Sugar Club on January 26. ...Read More
After three years since their last featuring, Brazilians DJ and EDM performer released a new single about the power of a friendship. Brazilians ...Read More
The stellar cast also includes Austra, James Cameron, Iggy Pop, Stephen King & Joe Chester... It’s a just a week to go before the Four Horseman ...Read More
He bequeathes us arguably the greatest horror film of all time... The very sad breaking news is that the man who scared us shitless in the ‘70s with The Exorcist, William Peter Blatty, ...Read More
The landmark TV documentary series premieres in September. Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose have penned two hours worth of new music for The Vietnam ...Read More
It graces the new Matthew McConaughey thriller of the same name... Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse have collaborated on ‘Gold’, a Leonard Cohen-esque tune that helps soundtrack the ...Read More
If you're a fan of the Maine man, step this way... From the Consequence of Sound stable comes The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King podcast. The first, generously endowed two-hour show ...Read More
Find out the 15 old and new tracks that could be set to feature the T2 album. The Prodigy, Underwolrd, Young Fathers, Blondie, The Rubberbandits and others appear. It seems like the ...Read More
"End. Of. Story." the rapper tweeted late last night. Amid rumours that he's playing at Trump's inauguration, R. Kelly finally released a statement ...Read More
Matt Bellamy & Co. are going to have to extend their mantelpiece again... The eighth annual European Festival Awards were held on Wednesday night, ...Read More
The Irish pop rock duo decided to take on one of Sheeran's new song. Irish band Picture This tweeted this video of themselves covering Ed Sheeran’s latest single, 'Castle on the Hill' ...Read More
Football has lost one of its true gentlemen... Paul McGrath and Elton John are among those paying tribute to Graham Taylor, the former Watford, ...Read More
Conor J. has conjured up a beautiful song in support of Home Sweet Home. Conor J. O’Brien has penned a tune in support of the Home Sweet Home initiative, which entered a new chapter ...Read More
The sci-fi action film will be released via Netflix January 27. Netflix has released the new trailer for their upcoming film iBoy, starring Bill Milner and Game of Thrones ...Read More
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be a barrier free museum where artificial divisions between "high" and "popular" art are absent, allowing ...Read More
Book your Ryanair flights now for May! Currently enjoying a sell-out Tokyo run, the David Bowie is exhibition heads back to Europe for a Museu del Disseny de Barcelona residency starting ...Read More
The new album will be released March 3. Continuing with the mathematics theme, Ed Sheeran has announced that his new album will be titled ÷, or Divide. ...Read More
The Dingle indie rockers were presented with the award by Jools Holland... Irish rockers Walking On Cars were among the 10 winners of the 2017 European Border Breakers Awards (the ...Read More
Upcoming acts include Katie Laffan, WOLFF, and Brass Phantoms. Starting tonight, Whelan's will be hosting its Ones to Watch festival through ...Read More
A statement has been issued as occupiers leave Apollo House for new locations... It is regrettable that in recent days the state has failed to take ...Read More
The XX will be scaring you witless in February... St. Vincent has posted the trailer for XX, a “wrapping together of four suspenseful stories ...Read More
Home Sweet Home held a rally at Apollo House this afternoon, shortly after their application to extend the occupation of the building was denied by the High Court. Earlier today, Home ...Read More
Forget the Golden Globes and the Oscars, this is the one that matters... The nominees for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year have ...Read More
Carrie Fisher appears in the new UK series in one of her final performances along Joseph Fiennes, Stockard Channing, Brian Cox, Eddie Marsan and ...Read More
With 10 seasons and about 18 million viewers per episode The Big Bang Theory is one of the biggest comedy shows on television. Now there is an update on the future of the show. ...Read More
He's also been zooming in on Overhead, The Albatross... While the rest of Kodaline (bleedin' slackers!) had Christmas off, bassist Jason Boland ...Read More
Intriguingly, there's a song called 'Galway Girl'... Ed Sheeran has just posted the track-listing for his very eagerly-awaited ÷ (Divide) album. It includes a song called ‘Galway ...Read More
We'll know who's in the running later on today... To celebrate the announcement later on today of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year ...Read More
Barack Obama gave his farewell speech in Chicago, the city he considers home, walking out to U2's 'City of Blinding Lights', the very same song he ...Read More
The Apollo House occupation may not end tomorrow. Read their statement in full here... The Home Sweet Home Campaign is growing increasingly concerned ...Read More
The show aimed at raising funds for Planned Parenthood will bring along more special guests. A benefit show has been announced for the day ...Read More
The flags are flying at half-mast at HP Towers... Numerous tributes have been paid today to David Bowie on the first anniversary of his death. Having ...Read More
Having yesterday announced a North American and European tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking album The Joshua Tree, we can now reveal ticket prices ...Read More
The upcoming Marvel adventure will probably bring together as many superheroes as never before. Now Zoe Saldana also confirmed that she will be ...Read More
David Lynch's acclaimed cult show will return for an 18-episode third season in the spring. The Twin Peaks revival season will premiere with a two-hour special on May 21, with ...Read More
One of the most renowned saxophone and clarinet players brings his life into stage. NewBliss is an amazing memoir of Keith's musical path, ...Read More
12 Points festival is looking for emerging Irish jazz or contemporary artists to perform, applications accepted up until January 31. Only 3 weeks ...Read More
New dates for Cork, Dublin and Limerick are added to the tour schedule of the Glasgow singer. Following his shows in January and March, supporting Elbow, C Duncan added nine live dates ...Read More
While Moonlight was considered to be the highest competition for Damien Chazelle's La La Land, it has only been given four BAFTA ...Read More
"Bowie can act alright, so long as he’s singing at the same time," ventured our man Peter Murphy. David Bowie might’ve played as many “secret” ...Read More
There were dramatic developments on Monday in the occupation of Apollo House, with the activists reaching an agreement that additional hostel ...Read More
It is with great sadness that Hot Press has learned of the death of George Murray. George was one of the owners of the famous Murray Records chain – which was one of the three big retail ...Read More
Gary Oldman, Simon Le Bon & Joe Elliott were among those raising glasses last night to David. The Brixton Academy was the setting last night for the ...Read More
In a two page resignation letter, Martin McGuinness said that Arlene Foster must not be allowed to hold an Executive role having been in charge of ...Read More
Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness made the announcement during a press conference just moments ago. The Deputy First Minister is stepping aside over ...Read More
U.S. President Elected says he’s not surprised by Streep’s Golden Globes speech and called the Oscar-winning actress "over-rated" on his Twitter account. Donald Trump has ...Read More
A delegation of TDs, led by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, will arrive in Cairo later today to meet with Ibrahim Halawa and the Egyptian government. ...Read More
He jointly shared the 1969 Ivor Novello Best Song Award with David Bowie. Peter Sarstedt, the writer and performer of iconic ‘60s song ‘Where ...Read More
They've been known to bash out a mean 'One' cover... The Lumineers have been talking about getting to open for U2 in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Washington ...Read More
"The Joshua Tree documents a cultural as well as musical watershed, bookended by the band’s momentous homecoming gigs at Croke Park in ’85 and ’87," he wrote in 2002. U2's The ...Read More
Bowie saved some of his finest small screen work for the new millennium...Read More
"It's like he's channeling something from somewhere we can't even get to," she reflected. "Straight off, I can tell that it's a masterpiece," the ...Read More
It was a night of political messages, passionate speeches - and of course, some whining by Trump, reports Roe McDermott With the inauguration of Donald Trump looming this month, politics ...Read More
Renowned Irish singer, songwriter and producer Joe Chester announces the release of his 5th studio album, The Easter Vigil, for February ...Read More
Stuart Clark very nearly ran out of superlatives... Normally I’m of the opinion that God’s a bit of a bastard, but today all he/she/it has done ...Read More
It took the combined force of Hot Press' Editor Niall Stokes and U2 journalist extraordinaire Bill Graham to thrash it out with the four ...Read More
"It clarifies how U2's vocation has become the revival and renewal of rock and the recovery of its most romantic values," said our man Bill Graham. ...Read More
The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 is on! The full details have now been announced, with a Croke Park date included... U2 are set to return to select stadiums this year with U2: The Joshua Tree ...Read More
Speculation has been rife that a Croke Park date would be included in the rumoured U2 'Joshua Tree Anniversary' tour. PLUS full details of North American Joshua Tree Tour & European ...Read More
Speculation has been mounting about a special U2 tour that would celebrate the release of their global smash hit album The Joshua Tree, 30 years on. Well, the announcement will be made ...Read More
The Irish musical satirists join a select list of important artists who will be part of one of the cinematic events of 2017, including Iggy Pop, The Clash, Blondie, Underworld and Wolf ...Read More
"He has more realities than idols, more fears than mere acceptance of them, more scars than dreams," Tony Clayton-Lee eloquently opined. Just ...Read More
The '90s included his jury-splitting Tin Machine detour...Read More
Stuart Clark still hasn't calmed down after meeting his childhood hero in U2's Clarence Hotel... Wowed By Bowie A new album, an exclusive gig ...Read More
Nirvana, Coldplay, Lorde, Oasis & Glen Hansard are among those who've re-interpreted Mr. B...Read More
Little Mix top the Irish Charts on the first Friday of 2017 with Glory Days. No strangers to the top stop, the X-Factor-programmed girl band first topped the charts in December ...Read More
Designer of the cover for Hot Press' 2017 Annual, David Rooney has proved time and again that he is a multi-talented man. Today David releases his new single 'Ladder to the Sun' ...Read More
The new compelling single comes out almost a month ahead of her biggest headline show in Dublin at The Sugar Club in February. Irish indie-folk artist ...Read More
Enda Walsh was guest of honour at The Sugar Club to discuss working with Bowie as co-writer of the successful Broadway show Lazarus. Bowie took on ...Read More
After the short teaser trailer of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge in October, now Disney released a whole new synopsis for ...Read More
2016 saw the passing of some of the biggest names ever in music. To commemorate their legacy, a group of Irish musicians have put together a stunning ...Read More
We've also tasty treats from Chief Keef, Declan McKenna, Morphine, Elbow & The Shins It’s with a New Year spring in its step that Free Music Friday ...Read More
Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released latest names of presenters for the Golden Globe Awards ceremony that takes place this Sunday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association ...Read More
Art-rock maverick Mik Artistik on unlikely adventures in Longford, being friends with leatherclad legend Zodiac Mindwarp, and acting as guest ...Read More
Back in 1995, Hot Press' Helena Mulkerns braved the palm trees of the Chateau Marmont in LA for an exclusive chin-wag about fame, fashion, Drag Queens, the end of the millennium, ...Read More
There are also three new tunes to look forward to! The Cranberries are currently applying the finishing touches to a new unplugged album of hits with three new tunes thrown in for good ...Read More
'Castle On The Hill' and 'The Shape Of You' represent very different sides of the Suffolk singer. Ed Sheeran was up at the crack of dawn this morning ...Read More
When MTV launched in 1981, David was more than ready for them!Read More
The X-rated 1969 short he starred in, The Image, surfaced online last year... David Bowie fans will be fascinated by The Image, his first short film dating back to 1969, which is about ...Read More
The first song that Def Leppard ever played when we got together in a rehearsal room was ‘Suffragette City’,” he told us. The Man Who Changed ...Read More
No other artist has been lauded in Hot Press quite like the Thin White Duke, says Stuart Clark... It’s telling that in the 25-years I’ve written ...Read More
Mysteriously taking to Twitter to announce that "something big is happening at 5.30pm", the band released a snippet of a new song beside the hashtag #TheScriptUnite In a 90 second ...Read More
A new BBC sketch comedy show Revolting spoofs the "Real Housewives" franchise and ISIS terrorist group in its first episode. The controversial ...Read More
The Galway-born writer unveiled the cover of the book and announced that it would be released this April. The self-confessed 'sweary lady' strikes ...Read More
Limerick native Ruth Negga had a brilliant year in 2016 with the success of her film Loving, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Now only a few days into 2017, the actress ...Read More
Hopefully they're bringing their ice cream van with them (uh huh uh huh uh huh)... Amidst all the Brexit/alt-Reich gloom comes the terrifically ...Read More
"What fuckwit commissioned it?" asks Father Ted man Graham Linehan. There’s been a massive online reaction – most of it extremely negative ...Read More
New Alien, Kingsman, Planet of the Apes, and X-Men films will be released later this year. Hidden Figures, premiering February 17 This historical ...Read More
Slovak rockers Konflikt are heading to Fibber Magee's as part of their 25th anniversary tour. Inspired by the likes of The Ramones and Metallica, Konflikt bring a Eastern European ...Read More
The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has commenced a national public consultation on a health technology assessment of smoking ...Read More
Hot Press were down at The Workman's Club last night to cover the 31st Vibe For Philo - called 'Saga For An Ageing Orphaned Child.' A packed Workman’s Club is the venue for the ...Read More
The Foo Fighters' short-lived hiatus appears to be over as the band prepare for a number of live dates across Europe this year and now have plans to record a new album. The news came as ...Read More
Emma Donoghue, Paul Howard, and Colm Toibin's books also made the list. The list of Ireland's best-sellers for 2016 has come in, with wizard hero ...Read More
Trainspotting from 1996 will have a comeback to the UK screens as the Trainspotting sequel premieres this month – but only for ...Read More
Dublin-born singer songwriter Keith Cullen finished 2016 on a high as his debut single 'Say Something' made its way onto the Billboard Charts. ...Read More
Released on 'cherry pie' vinyl, the Twin Peaks soundtrack looks like the perfect thing to get people in the mood for the return of David Lynch's ...Read More
"In under 40 minutes David Bowie had not only salvaged his career but become a superstar," he reflected. By the time he came to make Ziggy Stardust ...Read More
Trump announced that the album sales of young singer Jackie Evancho have "skyrocketed" since it was announced she would be singing at his inauguration. ...Read More
Grace Jones - The Musical Of My Life will be screened later this year. A film about Grace Jones is set to gain a full UK release later this year and Hot Press can reveal that ...Read More
Renowned Irish singer, songwriter and producer, Joe Chester, has today announced the release of his fifth studio album, The Easter Vigil. ...Read More
The '60s & '70s: Mr. B was making love to the camera long before MTV came on the scene.Read More
The Dubliner was part of David's inner circle for over a decade... About A Bowie It had been years since anyone had heard from David Bowie, the ...Read More
The Irish playwright talks about his friend and collaborator... Handpicked by him to work on Lazarus, Irish playwright ENDA WALSH was one of DAVID ...Read More
Musicians across the country are playing free gigs for a worthy cause this month. Bands are waiving their fees this month in effort to raise funds for the innocent victims in war-torn ...Read More
Following yesterday's march to the Department of Finance for the purpose of handing in a letter to ask for NAMA buildings to be opened for the homeless, ...Read More
The collection includes 3CD/LP set of their debut, featuring remastered stereo and mono mixes, plus live recordings. To celebrate the 50th anniversary ...Read More
Linda Sharkey, who has spent the better half of the year involved with the David Bowie Tribute Festival happening between January 5-10, worked ...Read More
The now widely-popular segment originated with a sketch from Corden and George Michael. Last night when James Corden returned to the Late Late ...Read More
The funeral took place yesterday of Frank Murray – the man who began his career as tour manager with Thin Lizzy, and worked with Elton John and The Specials, before managing The Pogues, ...Read More
In order to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of rock icon David Bowie The Dome Exhbition Space at St. Stephen's Green Centre are have ...Read More
Bright Lights will air on January 7th, less than a month after the tragic deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. HBO has ...Read More
The Pennsylvanian boys leaked about a sixth album coming soon. There is no release date just yet, but the The Wonder Years revealed in a tweet that they will be writing a new album this ...Read More
With the news that notorious criminal Charles Manson is reported to be gravely ill in a prison hospital, we looked back into the Hot Press archives to revisit Peter Murphy's ...Read More
Brian Eno has shared an extensive New Year message, urging the public to push for social justice and equality. Taking to his Facebook page on January 1, Eno addressed the “pretty ...Read More
'Something There' sounds incredible with Watson's thrilling vocals. Disney fans are going crazy since the official Beauty and the Beast's ...Read More
Song To Song will also feature an ensemble cast, with Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale all expected to star. According ...Read More
The Cork native plays a crisis negotiator in the new thriller series. Actress Sarah Greene, whose credits include roles on the popular horror series Penny Dreadful and the ...Read More
Phil Lynott, the legendary frontman for Thin Lizzy, died 31 years ago today. It was on this day, January 4 1986, the news broke that Phil had sadly passed away in London. With Thin ...Read More
If cast, Harrelson will star as the mentor to young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich. Woody Harrelson is in early talks to earn himself a role ...Read More
One of the largest festivals in the world, Coachella yesterday announced their star-studded line-up for April 2017. Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick ...Read More
It’s with a heavy heart that we bring you news of the death of Martin Murphy, the man who drummed up a storm in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s with the ...Read More
Sebastian Barry has scooped the coveted Costa Novel Award for the second time for Days Without End. And he is joined in the winner's enclosure by Dublin-based Scottish-born writer ...Read More
Their lunchtime replacement(s) will be announced soon... Having parted mid-morning company with Anton Savage before Christmas, Today FM are ...Read More
The story follows the humanitarian crisis in Syria trough a young boy that is in the war-torn Middle East. Major Lazer and duo Showtek released 'Believer' ...Read More
Less than two weeks before the arrival of their third album I See You, The xx have released their new track 'Say Something Loving'. The track features samples from the Alessi ...Read More
London Grammar have released their first original material since 2013. Sliding into hibernation following the release of their debut album If ...Read More
Your trailer-by-trailer guide to the new Netflix arrivals. January 3 Jen Kirkman, Just Keep Livin? Comedian Jen Kirkman tells all about Italian ghosts, alone ...Read More
The new single is the third track to be released from the band's fantastic fourth album Be Honest, Fear Not. 'Boring' is a blunt, punchy punk tune which begins most intriguingly ...Read More
We'll be talking to two of his Dublin collaborators, Gerry Leonard and Enda Walsh... It’s almost a year since we woke up to the shock news that David Bowie had died from cancer just ...Read More
There were tears and laughter this morning at the legendary Thin Lizzy and Pogues man's funeral... There was a massive turnout this morning at Mount ...Read More
Following the release of their debut single 'Eager' last month, Davis have today released their first EP Simple Words, Complex World. ...Read More
Apollo House protesters today marched to the Department of Finance buildings to deliver a petition to Michael Noonan asking him to open empty NAMA ...Read More
There were tears and laughter this morning at the legendary Thin Lizzy and Pogues man's funeral... There was a massive turnout this morning at Mount ...Read More
Bow Street Sessions – brought to you by Jameson and Hot Press – returns to Dublin on Thursday, January 26, where the stars of the show will be the extraordinary Booka Brass and agro-soulsters ...Read More
Stella Bulochnikov, Carey's manager, blames the show's producers for the disastrous performance, according to a statement she made to Billboard. ...Read More
Ed Sheeran left a pretty strong hint on Facebook on Sunday that new music would be released on Friday. This will be Sheeran's first release since his last album X came out back ...Read More
Legendary Irish singer David Kitt released Yous in September 2016 and has made it available for one week only to kick off the New Year. His ...Read More
Record sales recently hit a 25-year high, with albums from Bowie and other dearly departed artists contributing to the high number of sales. As the BPI reports, 3.2 million LPs were ...Read More
Bruce Springsteen talked with Marc Maron on his podcast "WTF", following the release of his memoir Born To Run last September. Both being ...Read More
The Irish actress, who has achieved international acclaim for her role in Loving, picked up the award at the ceremony last night. The Limerick ...Read More
We'll be dipping into the Trinity Street archives to mark the first anniversary of his death... Parlophone has confirmed the February 10 release ...Read More
More Hollywood A-Listers have also been championing the Apollo House cause. As the Apollo House occupation reaches its most crucial stage, Home Sweet Home have received the support ...Read More
It's going to be a Hot Press 40th birthday celebrating New Year... It's a very Happy New Year from everyone at Hot Press! There was extra vigour to our cork-popping last night with the ...Read More
As 2016 draws to a close, the Grim Reaper has struck again. Allan Williams, the Beatles’ very first manager and booking agent during their formative years in Hamburg, died yesterday ...Read More
"For me, Fisher wasn't iconic because she played Princess Leia. Princess Leia was iconic because she was played by Carrie Goddamn Fisher." I was late to love Princess Leia. Star Wars ...Read More
To coincide with the first anniversary of his death, we re-wind Stuart Clark's warts 'n' all chat with the Motörhead legend. The Head Master He has warts on his face, chemical ...Read More
Million-selling author Paul Howard has two new books this year. One is the latest in his satirical Ross O-Carroll-Kelly series; the other concerns an entirely different class of ...Read More
Pixie Geldof talked with Olaf Tyaransen back in November about her love for Ireland, her unlikely music influences, and the pros and cons of being from a famous family. I wasn’t sure ...Read More
The courts may have ordered the occupiers of Apollo House to vacate the building - but they have bigger plans in mind... The Home Sweet Home campaign today announced that they plan to ...Read More
The Star Wars legend passed away this afternoon... The sad, but not totally unexpected, news from the States is that Carrie Fisher has passed away after going into cardiac arrest on ...Read More
His partner has also spoken of the "beautiful person" he was. More friends and musical admirers have paid tribute to George Michael following his death on Christmas Day. "George ...Read More
Incoming 2017 festival star, Justin Vernon, took New York by storm this month... The Forbidden Fruit-bound Justin Vernon - he's curating the Monday June 5 line-up with Lisa Hannigan ...Read More
Aftermath singer Johnny Cronin (pictured on the far right) gives us his take on 2016, offering up his favourite track, album, gig, film, TV show ...Read More
Christy Dignam bravely opened up in an extensive interview with Jason O'Toole back in October. Alongside the 8th Amendment and making cannabis ...Read More
Love/Hate's Killian Scott and Game of Thrones' John Bradley teamed up for this photo shoot back in March, ahead of their new film Traders. Taken at a PR function, ...Read More
U2 have posted a very interesting Christmas teaser on their website, remarking on the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree and hinting about a new album – and all that goes with it In ...Read More
They are one of the finest new Irish bands in aeons. And they are well on their way to becoming huge. You can appreciate why, watching this brand new video, seen for the first time today, ...Read More
Niamh Farrell, lead singer of the indie rock five-piece, HamsandwicH, tells us what she was listening to and watching in 2016. Favourite track ...Read More
Another one from our BeKreativ series, Voxx came to the Hot Press studios back in the summer. Red smoke bombs set the scene for an explosive photo shoot for the Dublin-based ...Read More
The Followill family had some curveballs in store for interviewer Olaf Tyaransen during a highly charged interview back in October. Curveballs are fairly commonplace in rock journalism, ...Read More
They are one of the finest new Irish bands in aeons. And they are well on their way to becoming huge. You can appreciate why, watching this brand new video, seen for the first time today, ...Read More
George Michael has died at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire. He was 53. George Michael – or Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou to give him his full name ...Read More
The Tulla Céili Band were one of the forerunners of the trad revival, who gigged all over Ireland as well as internationally with great success. ...Read More
Just ahead of the US Presidential elections, Jason O'Toole caught up with the former Miss Universe Ireland, who went to the States to take part in ...Read More
James McClean's face made our cover for the 2016 Euro Special back in June. Taken in Cork at the Republic of Ireland training ground, we got up close and personal with the Republic of ...Read More
Best known for her starring role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, Carrie Fisher is currently in intensive care in a hospital in Los Angeles. Carrie Fisher is currently being treated in ...Read More
The shocking celebrity cull of 2016 continues with the sad news of the death of Rick Parfitt, who was a key member of Status Quo throughout their glory days. Parfitt passed away in a hospital ...Read More
Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly tell us what Leonard meant to him during his Long Kesh incarceration... Gerry Adams and Gerry Kelly (pictured) are not ...Read More
"He was deeply confused & anguished as a human being," proffers the former Fatima Mansions man. “Various Positions was the first album of his ...Read More
The singer turns to Leonard when her soul needs nourishing. “I’ve been a fan since I was a teenager in boarding school. In fact, I can pinpoint ...Read More
"Leonard was intensely aware of other people's feelings," she told Stuart Clark. Last night it was Portland’s Alberta Rose Theater, tomorrow ...Read More
Judy recorded 'Suzanne', and turned it into a massive '60s hit when Leonard was still an unknown writer. “I had a very close pal who was friends ...Read More
Kilkenny’s multi-instrumentalist brings an explosive live show. Rarely Seen Above Ground (R.S.A.G.) is bringing to The Sound House in Dublin an explosive live show just after ...Read More
Stuart Clark was ever so flattered when the Outlander star turned out to be a Hot Press fan! Her: I’ve really been looking forward to talking to ...Read More
The former And So I Watch You From Afar man was seduced by Savages & Worry Porn... Favourite Track of 2016? Adore, by Savages. A crescendo ...Read More
His loss is being felt throughout the Irish rock 'n' roll family. Online tributes have been pouring in to Irish music industry legend Frank Murray ...Read More
There were no last minute surprises as Clean Bandit (pictured), Weekend, Neiked and James Arthur battled it out to be the festive No.1. But ‘Fairytale of New York’ went top 10 once ...Read More
Michael Bublé, James Arthur and Bruno Mars all make a charge – but none of them can catch the great Canadian poet, whose death brought was one of the saddest moments of 2016 The great ...Read More
Taoiseach Enda Kenny addressed domestic and international issues in his annual Christmas address. In his message, which he delivered earlier this afternoon, the current Taoiseach ...Read More
The Sheffield band were spotted together in their hometown over the last few days, prompting rumours that they might be working on a new album. Since the release of AM in 2013 ...Read More
"We can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of shit." Ahead of her appearance on the Graham Norton show tonight, a short clip of the actress has surfaced online of her summing up the ...Read More
"He charms you so much that you feel like you've got the best interview in the world!" she told Paul Nolan. A hugely respected rock writer who has contributed ...Read More
"There was a special rapport between him and Ireland," the co-writer of 2001's classic Ten New Songs tells Stuart Clark. “As soon as I met Leonard ...Read More
Comedian Alison Spittle has captivated audiences all year at Vicar Street and beyond. Before telling us all about her plans for 2017, she told us ...Read More
Our animal-whispering photography team took this photo of The Riptide Movement back in early September. Taken in Phoenix Park, the more inventive members of the Hot Press ...Read More
Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae sat down with Jason O'Toole back in September for an extraordinary interview on his religious and political views. Healy-Rae ...Read More
2016 just got a whole lot worse with the desperately sad news that legendary Pogues manager and pal of Philip Lynott, Frank Murray, has died in Dublin Hot Press is deeply saddened to ...Read More
The glorious act of civil disobedience is getting the quality tunes it deserves! Carol Keogh has joined Lisa Hannigan in releasing a Christmas ...Read More
Our man Stuart Clark stowed away with the Clash legend in 1999! As all Clash fans will be aware, it was on December 22, 2002 that one of the fomenters of the UK punk revolution, Joe Strummer, ...Read More
Help make it an even happier Christmas for the crew in Apollo House! Lisa Hannigan is making her gorgeous version of 'Silent Night' available for ...Read More
There was magic in the air in 2010 when Leonard made his W.B. Yeats pilgrimage... “It’s in the Irish DNA that we’re a nation of storytellers. ...Read More
Colin O'Gorman says the public has a right to hear accurate abortion information on the state broadcaster. Amnesty International says it’s “deeply concerned” at yesterday’s ...Read More
Raglans have been touring all around promoting their new EP Again and Again, and after playing an unreal set for their Christmas party at ...Read More
Hot Press met Pixie Geldof at the RTE Radio Centre where she took a break from recording her debut album I'm Yours to speak with us. In an interview with Olaf Tyranansen ...Read More
Stuart Clark enjoyed renewing acquaintances with The Boss' trusted lieutenant... There is no finer journalistic pleasure than talking to Steve ...Read More
Having crossed the Atlantic in their teens, a succession of happy accidents resulted in Hattie & Charley joining Leonard's band. “He said, ...Read More
Paul Nolan recounts the extraordinary saga of drink, drugs, sex, depression, colourful characters, outrageous adventures & unforgettable music that is Leonard's legacy. In the ...Read More
Is this the start of a nationwide series of direct actions? Word is coming through tonight of a Home Sweet Home-style takeover of empty property ...Read More
A dramatic day at the Four Courts saw Judge Gilligan rule that the occupiers of Apollo House must vacate the premise by January 11. A spokesman for ...Read More
The occupiers will have to leave the building by January 11. Judge Gilligan has indicated that occupants of the Apollo House, which was taken over ...Read More
The Bootleg Beach Boys offer summer harmonies on the Winter Solstice. After selling out The Olympia in May, The Bootleg Beach Boys don their Winter ...Read More
Join us in paying Christmas tribute to the amazing Stevie Martin... As Christmas beckons, our thoughts are with the friends and family of Rainy Boy Sleep, AKA Stevie Martin, who tragically ...Read More
Releasing their debut album Everything This Way back in January, the Dingle-based five-piece went from strength to strength and picked up a litany of accolades along the ...Read More
The promoter Daryl Downey was told to “get a job” in the Dublin District Court yesterday, when an application was made to the court to enforce a high Court judgement. Rag Lane Entertainment’s ...Read More
Judy Collins, The Webb Sisters, Suzanne Vega & Sharon Robinson were among those who joined us in saying, "So long, Leonard!" Having treated us to ...Read More
Apollo House currently faces legal action against their occupation of NAMA-owned Apollo House to accommodate the homeless. They will be in court ...Read More
A musician by trade, Quentin Sheridan was homeless – and so he put out a call on Facebook. The occupation of Apollo House by Home Sweet Home is the ...Read More
The lads from Two Door Cinema Club chatted with Hot Press as their third album hit the shelves. By all accounts, the first chapter in the career ...Read More
Nile Rodgers says the deaths this year of so many of his musical friends has delayed the release. Nile Rodgers has confirmed the delayed arrival of the new Chic album, It’s About Time. In ...Read More
For information including benefits, key facts, figures and rates for advertising with Hot Press, click belowAdvertise