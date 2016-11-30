John Legend Opposes Travel Ban on Muslims and Slams Donald Trump

The US singer-songwriter and star of LA LA Land used the platform of the Producers Guild Awards to launch a scathing attack on the presidency of Donald Trump

John Legend Opposes Travel Ban on Muslims and Slams Donald Trump

The US singer-songwriter and star of LA LA Land used the platform of the Producers Guild Awards to launch a scathing attack on the presidency of Donald Trump

An Evening With John Hurt

Brian Palm, artist and harmonica player with the Mary Stokes Band, pays tribute to the legendary actor, John Hurt, who died this week.

Jameson Bow St. Sessions @ The Sugar Club – January 2017

John Hurt Has Passed Away

Veteran British actor John Hurt, who spent many years living in Ireland, has sadly died at the age of 77 following a battle with cancer.

Local Natives, Missy Elliott, Joey Bada$$, Link Wray & Auxiliary Phoenix star in Free Music Friday

We've also quality tuneage from Mortiis, Bad Sea, Montauk Hotel, The Suffers & The Musical Slave.

Russell Brand announces Irish tour

Russell Brand will be heading back to Ireland in the Spring of 2018.

On Your Marks, Jetset, Go!

They may not feature on the usual travel itinerary, but these off-the-beaten-track locations are among the hottest destinations of 2017. By Eamonn Seoige

Elbow's Guy Garvey on Trump and Brexit

“It feels like a return to fucking Dickensian values,” says the singer.

HOT FOR 2017: International acts looking to break through this year

Over the coming days, we'll be bringing you a round up of the international acts most hotly tipped to succeed in 2017.

HOT FOR 2017: Up-and-coming Irish artists looking to make an impact in 2017

Each day this week, we'll be bringing you six rising artists from Ireland who are tipped to make an impact in 2017.

Win A Pair Of Tickets To We Cut Corners

Frightened Rabbit & Guests

Feb 05 - Feb 05: The Academy

An Evening With John Hurt

Brian Palm, artist and harmonica player with the Mary Stokes Band, pays tribute to the legendary actor, John Hurt, who died this week. I am glad to say that I enjoyed the privilege of ...

Collaboration Revolution

The much-anticipated first Jameson Bow St. Sessions of 2017 went off with a bang as Soulé, Barq and Booka Brass brought endless grooves to The Sugar Club. As part of the long-standing ...

Jameson Bow St. Sessions @ The Sugar Club – January 2017

Film Review: Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson’s war drama proves frustratingly uneven. Mel Gibson is back in the director’s chair – and given his infamous anti-Semitic rants, one could be understandably wary ...

Film Review: Denial

Courtroom drama about Holocaust deniers feels powerfully relevant. In 1996, American academic Deborah Lipstadt and her publisher, Penguin Books, were sued by British Holocaust ...

Paul Weller set to release first ever soundtrack album

For the first time in his long career Paul Weller has recorded a full film score for new release Jawbone. The film’s star (as well as writer and co-producer), the Bafta-nominated ...

Imelda May adds another Dublin date to her tour, releases new single

Her new single, ‘Black Tears,’ is available today. Imelda May has added yet another date to her run of gigs coming up in Dublin this May. She'll ...

George Michael's funeral delayed

The funeral will be delayed until toxicology reports determine whether drug use had a hand in the singer's death. The funeral of George Michael, the iconic pop star who passed away ...

U2's stage designer tells all about the upcoming tour

Willie Williams, the stage designer for U2, told Rolling Stone all about what to expect from Joshua Tree 2017. Willie Williams has been the stage designer for U2 since ...

Donnie Darko director hints plans for a sequel

The director of the cult classic Donnie Darko has been quiet for quite a long time. Over 15 years after the movie premiered on the Sundance Film Festival in 2001, Richard Kelly ...

Russell Brand announces Irish tour

Russell Brand will be heading back to Ireland in the Spring of 2018. As part of his "Russell Brand: Rebirth Tour", the TV personality and comedian-turned-political polemicist will ...

Ennio Morricone will play his last Irish show in September

The world-famous composer will play at the 3Arena this fall. Composer Ennio Morricone will play his final Dublin show this fall, at the 3Arena on Saturday September 23. He is known ...

On Your Marks, Jetset, Go!

They may not feature on the usual travel itinerary, but these off-the-beaten-track locations are among the hottest destinations of 2017. By Eamonn Seoige For Hot Press’ ...

Elbow's Guy Garvey on Trump and Brexit

“It feels like a return to fucking Dickensian values,” says the singer. With the release of Elbow’s seventh studio album Little Fictions imminent, frontman Guy Garvey ...

Elton John To Score The Devil Wears Prada For Broadway

UK's premier pop talent is working on an adaptation of the book and the movie, with Broadway veteran Paul Rudnick Elton John is working on a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada ...

Zachary Quinto to be honoured at Oscar Wilde awards

Zachary Quinto is the latest to join Caitriona Balfe, Glen Hansard, and Martin Short as a recipient at the Oscar Wilde Awards, hosted by JJ Abrams. Actor Zachary Quinto will be honoured ...

Ruth Negga graces the cover of Vanity Fair

The actress from Limerick just received her first Oscar Nomination. The 2017 Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair has arrived, and Irish actress Ruth Negga appeared on the cover this year, ...

Síomha releases stunning video of her brand new track ‘Fly!’

Following the success of her last single, Clare singer, songwriter and guitarist SÍOMHA (pronounced Shee-va), has released a live video of her ...

IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards - date and nominations announced

the ninth IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards will take place on Tuesday 21st February 2017 at Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) HQ in Dublin. ...

BARE in the woods announces House of Pain and Mike Skinner as first headliners

Hip-hop legends House of Pain will play their first Irish show for six years, while The Streets frontman Mike Skinner is also lined up for the festival ...

HOT FOR 2017: Up-and-coming Irish artists looking to make an impact in 2017

Each day this week, we'll be bringing you six rising artists from Ireland who are tipped to make an impact in 2017. PARTICIPANT The ambient alias ...

Ed Sheeran to play back-to-back Dublin 3Arena shows

He'll be showcasing his new album in April... Ed Sheeran will have hundreds of thousands of people gazing longingly at their computer screens at 10am on Thursday February 2 when tickets ...

The first Jameson Bow St. Session of the New Year takes place tonight!

Featuring a mouthwatering line-up of three brilliant young acts, soul supremos Barq and Soulé will hook up with Booka Brass at the Sugar Club this ...

Rubberbandits to headline at The Academy

Following their cameo in Trainspotting 2, Rubberbandits will be taking to the stage in Dublin’s Academy for their first live headline performance on February 4, 2017. ...

Anti-ticket touting legislation expected to sail through Dáil with cross-party support

Speaking exclusively with Hot Press, Fine Gael TD, who created the Bill to clamp down on reselling tickets for higher prices, confirmed ...

First acts confirmed for FM104's The Gig

The Academic, Little Hours & Barq are all confirmed for May's Olympia bash... The first batch of acts have been announced for The Gig, FM104’s annual fundraiser for Help A Dublin ...

Sir The Baptist set for Workman's Club

Hip hop’s holiest lyricist will be making his way to Workman's this April. An internationally known artist signed to Atlantic Records, Sir The Baptist is acknowledged by Forbes, ...

Bitch Falcon Announce details of their first Irish Tour

The three-piece are set to embark on their first tour coinciding with the release of their newest single, “Clutch”. Two years on from an initial explosive emergence, the Dublin-based ...

AVA Festival line-up announced

The AVA Festival and Conference will take place on June 2-3 in Belfast's T13 warehouse at the Titanic Quarter. The line-up includes the likes of Jeff Mills, Marcel Dettmann, Midland, ...

Madonna banned from Texas radio station after Women’s March speech

Following her controversial speech at the Women’s March on Washington, a radio station in Texas announced, that they won’t play any of Madonna’s ...

NEWSFLASH: Al Porter to takeover Today FM lunchtime show

It won't be dull, that's for sure! In a decision that’s come totally out of leftfield, Al Porter is joining Today FM as their new noon to 2.30pm man. He takes over from Dermot & Dave who ...

All Tvvins, Rusangano Family & We Cut Corners among those confirmed for Choice live event

They're sure to feature on Wednesday February 1 when 2fm goes all-Irish again. The line-up for this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event ...

Ride confirm Belfast & Dublin visits

Ethereal shards of noise can be looked forward to in March... The mighty Ride have announced March visits to the Limelight, Belfast (21) and Olympia, Dublin (22). Tickets go on sale ...

Discovery Channel locked in dispute with Sky and NOW TV in Ireland & the UK

The Discovery Channel is urging fans to tweet @SkyHelpTeam in order to stop them being dropped from the Sky and NOW TV platforms in Ireland & the UK. The ...

