BEATLES’ FIRST MANAGER DIES

As 2016 draws to a close, the Grim Reaper has struck again. By Olaf Tyaransen

BEST OF 2016: Comedian Andrew Stanley gives us his Best of 2016 list

Andrew Stanley, the prankster of I Dare Ya fame, has been taking over comedy stages at festivals everywhere. Before he told us more about his plans for 2017, he told us all about his favourite tunes and movies of the year, which Black Mirror episode messed him up the most, as well as the band breakups that broke his heart in 2016 (we'll miss you, The Maccabees). By Abby Steward

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Kings Of Leon in London

The Followill family had some curveballs in store for interviewer Olaf Tyaransen during a highly charged interview back in October. By Olaf Tyaransen

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: Christy Dignam of Aslan

Speaking with us for the Hot Press Interview back in October, this portrait of the famed (and occasionally infamous) Irish rocker is one of our photos of 2016. By Peter McGoran

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Jay McInerney on James Joyce, Mick Jagger and Literary Succes

Olaf Tyranansen caught up the with acclaimed American author Jay McInerney in October. By Peter McGoran

BEST OF 2016: Jess Kav of Barq gives us her faves of 2016

Jess Kav of Barq has had one hell of a year with her band, releasing hit singles like "Gentle Kind of Lies," and opening up for the Strypes. There's still a lot more we can expect from Barq as they go international in 2017, but first, Jess took the time to talk to Hot Press about her favourites of 2016. By Abby Steward

BBC Plans Special Tribute Tonight For George Michael

BBC Four has announced that it will change its planned schedule tonight to honour the late George Michael. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

The Doors To Celebrate Their 50th Anniversary In Style

It’s hard to believe, but it’ll be 50 years since the Doors released their first album in January... and the last two remaining members of the band are planning to celebrate the momentous milestone in style. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Talented Musician Barry Grace Has Sadly Passed Away

We’re saddened to learn the heartbreaking news that the award-winning musician Barry Grace has passed away “peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff” at a Dublin hospice. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

BEST OF 2016: Ashley Keating of The Frank and Walters tells all about his favourites of 2016

With The Frank and Walters about to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit album Grand Parade, it's looking to be a good 2017 for Ashley Keating and the rest of the lads. Before we launch into 2017, Keating took the time to look back on this past year and give us a list of his favourite moments. By Abby Steward

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: Archbishop Eamonn Martin

The Primate of Ireland spoke with Hot Press in May at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh. By Peter McGoran

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Sylvia Patterson on Her Memoir and Illustrious Career

Roisin Dwyer recalls Sylvia Patterson opening up about Bono's pearls of wisdom and the time when she called Prince the 'Purple Perv'. By Roisin Dwyer

Carrie Fisher's Mum, Debbie Reynolds, has died following a stroke

She'd told her son she wanted to with her daughter again... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Elton John Looks Set To Perform At George Michael’s Funeral

Sir Elton John is planning to play ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ at George Michael’s funeral, according to reports in the British tabloids. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

James McMurtry To Play Dublin Gig

Acclaimed singer-songwriter James McMurtry is jetting over to Ireland in the new year to perform at Whelan’s on Sunday, 29 January. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Classic Hot Press interview with Lemmy

To coincide with the first anniversary of his death, we re-wind Stuart Clark's warts 'n' all chat with the Motörhead legend. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Carrie Fisher, a Cosmic Force.

"For me, Fisher wasn't iconic because she played Princess Leia. Princess Leia was iconic because she was played by Carrie Goddamn Fisher." By Roe McDermott

Irish Writer Anthony Cronin Has Passed Away

Renowned poet, author and critic Anthony Cronin has died at the age of 88. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

BEST OF 2016: Jack O'Rourke Reveals His Picks of 2016

Leeside man Jack O'Rourke gives us six of the best from his year. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: John Halligan TD

We met with the current Minister for Training, Skills and Innovation back in August for an interview which provoke more than its own slice of controversy... By Peter McGoran

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Pixie Geldof

Pixie Geldof talked with Olaf Tyaransen back in November about her love for Ireland, her unlikely music influences, and the pros and cons of being from a famous family. By Olaf Tyaransen

Author of the year 2016 Paul Howard

Million-selling author Paul Howard has two new books this year. One is the latest in his satirical Ross O-Carroll-Kelly series; the other concerns an entirely different class of Irish legend... By Olaf Tyaransen

New Bruce Springsteen Live Album

The late Clarence Clemons’ very last show with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is to be released on CD in January. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Eddie Vedder’s Generous Christmas Gift

Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder donated $10,000 to a struggling family who faced being evicted from their home during the Christmas holidays. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Home Sweet Home Planning To Spread Outside Dublin

The courts may have ordered the occupiers of Apollo House to vacate the building - but they have bigger plans in mind... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Watership Down Author Richard Adams Has Passed Away

Best-selling author Richard Adams has died at the age of 96, it was confirmed on Tuesday evening. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Harrison Ford leads tributes to Carrie Fisher

The Star Wars legend passed away this afternoon... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

Paul McCartney & Brian May join George Michael tributes

His partner has also spoken of the "beautiful person" he was. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

WATCH: Bon Iver live in Brooklyn

Incoming 2017 festival star, Justin Vernon, took New York by storm this month... By The Hot Press Newsdesk

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Christy Dignam on Aslan, Assisted Suicide and Depression

Christy Dignam bravely opened up in an extensive interview with Jason O'Toole back in October. By Jason O'Toole

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: Killian Scott & John Bradley

Love/Hate's Killian Scott and Game of Thrones' John Bradley teamed up for this photo shoot back in March, ahead of their new film Traders. By Peter McGoran

BEST OF 2016: Johnny Cronin gives us Six of the Best from 2016

Aftermath singer Johnny Cronin (pictured on the far right) gives us his take on 2016, offering up his favourite track, album, gig, film, TV show and book of the year. May contain swearing. By Peter McGoran

Royle Family Star Liz Smith Dies Aged 95

English actress Liz Smith, who is best remembered for playing Nana in 'The Royle Family’ comedy show, has passed away at the age of 95. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

New Orchid Collective Video Debuts on hotpress.com

They are one of the finest new Irish bands in aeons. And they are well on their way to becoming huge. You can appreciate why, watching this brand new video, seen for the first time today, here on hotpress.com By The Hot Press Newsdesk

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: Voxx

Another one from our BeKreativ series, Voxx came to the Hot Press studios back in the summer. By Peter McGoran

THE 12 INTERVIEWS OF XMAS: Roz Purcell on Trump, Food and Repealing the 8th

Just ahead of the US Presidential elections, Jason O'Toole caught up with the former Miss Universe Ireland, who went to the States to take part in the Trump-led international beauty competition, to talk about modelling, politics and cuisine. By Jason O'Toole

THE 12 PHOTOS OF XMAS: James McClean

James McClean's face made our cover for the 2016 Euro Special back in June. By Peter McGoran

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: IRA prisoners adopted 'Bird On A Wire' as their freedom anthem

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly tell us what Leonard meant to him during his Long Kesh incarceration... By Jason O'Toole

LEONARD COHEN TRIBUTE: Cathal Coughlan recorded one of the definitive Cohen covers

"He was deeply confused & anguished as a human being," proffers the former Fatima Mansions man. By The Hot Press Newsdesk

