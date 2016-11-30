The much-anticipated first Jameson Bow St. Sessions of 2017 went off with a bang as Soulé, Barq and Booka Brass brought endless grooves to The Sugar Club. As part of the long-standing ...

Brian Palm, artist and harmonica player with the Mary Stokes Band, pays tribute to the legendary actor, John Hurt, who died this week. I am glad to say that I enjoyed the privilege of ...

For the first time in his long career Paul Weller has recorded a full film score for new release Jawbone. The film’s star (as well as writer and co-producer), the Bafta-nominated ...

Courtroom drama about Holocaust deniers feels powerfully relevant. In 1996, American academic Deborah Lipstadt and her publisher, Penguin Books, were sued by British Holocaust ...

Mel Gibson’s war drama proves frustratingly uneven. Mel Gibson is back in the director’s chair – and given his infamous anti-Semitic rants, one could be understandably wary ...

Willie Williams, the stage designer for U2, told Rolling Stone all about what to expect from Joshua Tree 2017. Willie Williams has been the stage designer for U2 since ...

The funeral will be delayed until toxicology reports determine whether drug use had a hand in the singer's death. The funeral of George Michael, the iconic pop star who passed away ...

Her new single, ‘Black Tears,’ is available today. Imelda May has added yet another date to her run of gigs coming up in Dublin this May. She'll ...

The world-famous composer will play at the 3Arena this fall. Composer Ennio Morricone will play his final Dublin show this fall, at the 3Arena on Saturday September 23. He is known ...

Russell Brand will be heading back to Ireland in the Spring of 2018. As part of his "Russell Brand: Rebirth Tour", the TV personality and comedian-turned-political polemicist will ...

The director of the cult classic Donnie Darko has been quiet for quite a long time. Over 15 years after the movie premiered on the Sundance Film Festival in 2001, Richard Kelly ...

UK's premier pop talent is working on an adaptation of the book and the movie, with Broadway veteran Paul Rudnick Elton John is working on a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada ...

“It feels like a return to fucking Dickensian values,” says the singer. With the release of Elbow’s seventh studio album Little Fictions imminent, frontman Guy Garvey ...

They may not feature on the usual travel itinerary, but these off-the-beaten-track locations are among the hottest destinations of 2017. By Eamonn Seoige For Hot Press’ ...

Following the success of her last single, Clare singer, songwriter and guitarist SÍOMHA (pronounced Shee-va), has released a live video of her ...

The actress from Limerick just received her first Oscar Nomination. The 2017 Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair has arrived, and Irish actress Ruth Negga appeared on the cover this year, ...

Zachary Quinto is the latest to join Caitriona Balfe, Glen Hansard, and Martin Short as a recipient at the Oscar Wilde Awards, hosted by JJ Abrams. Actor Zachary Quinto will be honoured ...

Each day this week, we'll be bringing you six rising artists from Ireland who are tipped to make an impact in 2017. PARTICIPANT The ambient alias ...

Hip-hop legends House of Pain will play their first Irish show for six years, while The Streets frontman Mike Skinner is also lined up for the festival ...

the ninth IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards will take place on Tuesday 21st February 2017 at Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) HQ in Dublin. ...

Following their cameo in Trainspotting 2, Rubberbandits will be taking to the stage in Dublin’s Academy for their first live headline performance on February 4, 2017. ...

Featuring a mouthwatering line-up of three brilliant young acts, soul supremos Barq and Soulé will hook up with Booka Brass at the Sugar Club this ...

He'll be showcasing his new album in April... Ed Sheeran will have hundreds of thousands of people gazing longingly at their computer screens at 10am on Thursday February 2 when tickets ...

Hip hop’s holiest lyricist will be making his way to Workman's this April. An internationally known artist signed to Atlantic Records, Sir The Baptist is acknowledged by Forbes, ...

The Academic, Little Hours & Barq are all confirmed for May's Olympia bash... The first batch of acts have been announced for The Gig, FM104’s annual fundraiser for Help A Dublin ...

Speaking exclusively with Hot Press, Fine Gael TD, who created the Bill to clamp down on reselling tickets for higher prices, confirmed ...

Following her controversial speech at the Women’s March on Washington, a radio station in Texas announced, that they won’t play any of Madonna’s ...

The AVA Festival and Conference will take place on June 2-3 in Belfast's T13 warehouse at the Titanic Quarter. The line-up includes the likes of Jeff Mills, Marcel Dettmann, Midland, ...

The three-piece are set to embark on their first tour coinciding with the release of their newest single, “Clutch”. Two years on from an initial explosive emergence, the Dublin-based ...

NEWSFLASH: Al Porter to takeover Today FM lunchtime show It won't be dull, that's for sure! In a decision that’s come totally out of leftfield, Al Porter is joining Today FM as their new noon to 2.30pm man. He takes over from Dermot & Dave who ... Read More