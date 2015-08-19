BEST OF 2016: Comedian Andrew Stanley gives us his Best of 2016 list

Andrew Stanley, the prankster of I Dare Ya fame, has been taking over comedy stages at festivals everywhere. Before he told us more about his plans for 2017, he told us all about his favourite tunes and movies of the year, which Black Mirror episode messed him up the most, as well as the band breakups that broke his heart in 2016 (we'll miss you, The Maccabees). By Abby Steward