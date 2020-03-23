Claire Byrne Confirms Positive Test For Covid-19

The RTÉ broadcaster, and presenter of Claire Byrne Live, is the second high profile media personality to go public with a positive test, following last week'd announcement by Dr. Ciara Kelly of Newstalk.

The presenter of RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live show, which airs on Monday nights, wrote an email to her RTÉ colleagues today. "As some of you may know, I tested positive for Covid-19,” she said in the mail. "I made the decision that I wanted you all to know this at the earliest opportunity. The HSE contact tracing system worked with me over the weekend.”

According to a report on RTÉ.ie, Claire Byrne explained that she was over the peak of the condition and that she was working with Medmark and her own GP and that she would decide with them when she might return to work in the RTÉ offices. Her positive diagnosis will inevitably mean that others in RTÉ will have to be tested. Contact tracing having been undertaken, others will now be facing into tests.

Claire had gone into self-isolation, having developed the symptoms “of a cold” – broadcasting from a garden shed at her home last week as a precautionary measure.

Claire will broadcast Claire Byrne Live tonight via video link from her home and she will be joined as co-presenter by Sarah McInerney, who has been deputising in the slot formerly held by Marian Finucane on RTÉ Radio One, on recent weekends. Claire Byrne Live will be on air from 10.35pm this evening.