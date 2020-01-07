WATCH: Skip Marley, H.E.R. release steamy video for 'Slow Down'

The reggae prodigy has united with the reigning queen of R&B for a fiery visual component to their single 'Slow Down.'

Bob Marley's grandson may be only twenty-three, but Skip Marley has taken up the mantle of his legacy with an alarming fervour. The young artist continues to push the envelope in ways that would undoubtedly make the late, great king of reggae immensely proud.

Marley hangs on to the foundational elements of reggae in 'Slow Down.' The track is rhythmic and bass-heavy, but is lifted from ground level by its soaring R&B-style female vocal, courtesy of two-time Grammy© award winner H.E.R. Marley told Vibe Magazine he pegged H.E.R. for the track because he loves "her vibe and her energy. As soon as I heard the [completed] track I was in love,” he says.

The two styles are so complementary that one would be forgiven for thinking it's only the genre fusion that makes the two artists so in-tune with one another. In person, the Marley and H.E.R. have a fiery, near-tangible chemistry. They wander around New York City in an ode to young, black love directed beautifully by Lacey Duke. The promise of the new relationship jumps off the screen as black and brown bodies are unabashedly celebrated. 'Slow Down' is uplifting without stepping into the realm of corny, and an instant reggae classic.